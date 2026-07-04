When you start an application, its "process name" is usually just the of the executed binary, along with any command-line arguments. Armed with that, you usually get a fairly good idea of what's going on. If the redis-server process is consuming more CPU than it should, you should probably go look at your Redis deployment. But in some deployments it's not as obvious. My server has a node dist/index.js process running - what's that?

The stock process name only goes so far. It might tell you what it is, but it doesn't tell you what it's doing. In a standard Python web application, you might have a number of granian processes, but if one is using 3 times more CPU than the others, you can't immediately see why.

Process names offer a notable benefit over more complex observability too - they're realtime. Many metrics are output at the end of a request, not during. You don't need to wait for your ingestion pipeline to collect the data, aggregate it and show it in a dashboard. You just run htop and away you go.