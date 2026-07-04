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today's howtos
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Make gVim clientserver work with Wayland
In the past I created the Open With gVim Dolphin Service Menu to open the selected files with gVim and display them in separate tabs.
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Linux Links ☛ 7 Best Free and Open Source Graphical XMPP Clients
Here's our recommended graphical XMPP clients. They are free and open source goodness.
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Linux Cloud VPS ☛ Linux Server Security Hardening Guide 2026: Ubuntu 26.04 Best Practices
In this blog post, we will explain what GNU/Linux Server Security Hardening is for Ubuntu 26.04. GNU/Linux servers power most of the internet today. They run websites, apps, databases, and cloud services.
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How to Install Warp Terminal on FunOS
Warp Terminal is a modern terminal application designed to improve the command-line experience for developers, system administrators, and GNU/Linux enthusiasts.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Calibre on Fedora 44
Calibre is one of the most useful ebook tools on GNU/Linux because it can organize, convert, edit, and sync ebook libraries.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Prometheus on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Install Prometheus on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04, and 22.04 with a clear source choice between Ubuntu's APT package and verified upstream binaries. The workflow keeps the web UI localhost-bound, adds Node Exporter host metrics, and covers service checks, updates, removal, and firewall-safe access.
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Josh Lospinoso ☛ Classical CAN: Frames Without a Story
A Classical CAN trace can show identifiers, payload shape, arbitration pressure, and cadence before it can justify signal meaning.
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Josh Lospinoso ☛ DBC: Where Signals Get Their Authority
A field database can turn CAN payload bytes into named signals, but the resulting claim remains tied to provenance, scale, units, and context.
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Jake Howard ☛ Process names: The forgotten Observability channel
When you start an application, its "process name" is usually just the of the executed binary, along with any command-line arguments. Armed with that, you usually get a fairly good idea of what's going on. If the redis-server process is consuming more CPU than it should, you should probably go look at your Redis deployment. But in some deployments it's not as obvious. My server has a node dist/index.js process running - what's that?
The stock process name only goes so far. It might tell you what it is, but it doesn't tell you what it's doing. In a standard Python web application, you might have a number of granian processes, but if one is using 3 times more CPU than the others, you can't immediately see why.
Process names offer a notable benefit over more complex observability too - they're realtime. Many metrics are output at the end of a request, not during. You don't need to wait for your ingestion pipeline to collect the data, aggregate it and show it in a dashboard. You just run htop and away you go.
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University of Toronto ☛ Discovering rsync's -W option and our use for itv
Suppose, not hypothetically, that you use rsync to push an encrypted backup file from the machine it's created on to a fileserver, where it will be backed up by your regular backup system. Because this encrypted backup file is backed up every day, you only need one copy of it on the filesystem, so you use and reuse a fixed name for the file. In other words, we're using rsync somewhat as if it was scp, but with better control over what remote files can be written and (not) read.
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Polypane B V ☛ Experimenting with random() in CSS
I spend a few weeks coming up with different examples of how to use random() to create interesting designs, patterns and backgrounds.
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CSS Tricks ☛ Using CSS corner-shape For Folded Corners | CSS-Tricks
I came across Kitty Giraudel’s folded corners technique. It leverages CSS clip-path, and I thought that that was such a cool way to do it. clip-path has been trending lately, most likely because web browsers support the shape() function now.
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David Bushell ☛ Fixing full-bleed CSS – David Bushell – Web Dev (UK)
The “modern” approach is to use CSS containment. Turn the <body> element (or any 100% width child) into a container. Then replace the viewport units with container units.
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TecMint ☛ Install codebase-memory-mcp for Faster AI Coding [Ed: Slop makes bad code and is expensive to maintain, speed is not what counts]
For example, if I asked, “What calls this function?“, the agent would start searching through a large part of the repository. It would consume thousands of tokens, take longer than necessary, and sometimes still miss a function call hidden deep inside the project.
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PIA ☛ Linux IP Forwarding: Complete Setup Guide
Linux IP forwarding is essential for many advanced networking tasks, but enabling it without the right configuration can create unintended security and connectivity issues. Whether you’re setting up a router, gateway, VPN, or another network service in Linux, it’s important to know when to enable IP forwarding, how to configure it, and when to disable it.
This guide shows you how to check whether Linux IP forwarding is on and how to enable it temporarily or permanently. You’ll also learn how to troubleshoot common issues and turn it off when you’re done.