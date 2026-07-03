news
Killing Fedora Community, Promoting Slop, and More IBM Red Hat Puff Pieces
-
LWN ☛ Fedora Council proposes pausing Community Initiatives [Ed: IBM killing Fedora]
Aoife Moloney has, on behalf of the Fedora Council, posted an announcement that the Fedora Council is "
proposing we pause the Community Initiatives process as an official project process" because it has decided the current process is ineffective. It is also closing discussion regarding the AI developer desktop initiative covered by LWN in May.
-
Red Hat ☛ Upgrade RHEL with leapp
Linux Unified Key Setup (LUKS) and FIPS are essential tools for system administrators managing secure environments. However, when it is time to upgrade the operating system, these security features can become significant obstacles. Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) operates on a predictable 3-year major release cycle with each major version supported for ten years. When the time comes to transition to the next major version,
leappserves as the officially supported tool to perform in-place system upgrades, allowing organizations to retain their original subscriptions, system configurations, and custom repositories without having to completely reinstall machines.
-
Red Hat ☛ Batch inference on OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) with llm-d: Architecture, integration, and workflows [Ed: Selling slop, not Linux]
Most public LLM discussion centers on interactive inference—chatbots, coding assistants, agents—where latency is the headline, but production traffic is wider.
In production, teams run heavy-duty tasks: model evaluations, dataset scoring, massive embeddings for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), backfills when policies or model versions change. These workloads are deadline-driven, not latency-sensitive. That is what batch is for: work the platform can advance when accelerator utilization is low, keep in the background relative to real-time users, and throttle or defer when interactive demand spikes—while still finishing inside an agreed window.
A job that finishes 50,000 prompts in four hours is equivalent to one that finishes in 20 minutes if both meet the same SLO. This difference creates a clear optimization opportunity: offline workloads can use spare GPU capacity, yield to interactive traffic during spikes, and align with pricing models such as differential batch rates.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Introducing Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh 3.4
Note that OpenShift Service Mesh 2.6 reached its end of life on June 30, 2026. If you are still running 2.6 without an approved support extension, see notes at the end of this post on how to proceed.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ IBM, Red Hat, and Deloitte Announce Lightwell Collaboration to Help Strengthen Open Source Software Supply Chain Trust
Deloitte, IBM, and Red Hat today announced a collaboration to help protect the software supply chain against increasingly automated cyber threats. Deloitte joins the initiative as an integration collaborator for Lightwell, bringing its broader secured software supply chain architecture and cyber risk services to the large-scale enterprise open source security model deployed by IBM and Red Hat.
-
Red Hat, Open Source, and Enterprise AI [Ed: IBM Red Hat peddling slop]
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Developing and Deploying AI/ML Applications on Red Hat OpenShift AI [Ed: Red Hat puts "AI" twice in the same title; this is hype-festing]
Get the "Developing and Deploying AI/ML Applications on Red Hat OpenShift AI" Red Hat Learning Subscription Course (AI267LS) at 50% off local MSRP, now through December 31, 2026. This offer is only available for Red Hat Learning Subscription Course (AI267LS), and the discount will be applied at checkout. This offer may not be combined with other offers or discounts.
-
The Register UK ☛ NASA tests AI medic for astronauts too far from Earth to call a doctor [Ed: Red Hat promotion of slop]
Red Hat says that CMO-DA started life as a proof of concept before moving from a cloud-dependent model to a fully disconnected edge deployment. It currently runs on a terrestrial twin of the HPE Spaceborne Computer aboard the ISS.
Inference is multimodal. "RamaLama provides the engine to run both large language models (LLMs) for complex medical reasoning and Vision Language Models (VLMs) for image-based symptom analysis," Red Hat stated. "This allows the CMO-DA to process both text and visual data without needing a massive infrastructure footprint."