Killing Fedora Community, Promoting Slop, and More IBM Red Hat Puff Pieces

Most public LLM discussion centers on interactive inference—chatbots, coding assistants, agents—where latency is the headline, but production traffic is wider.

In production, teams run heavy-duty tasks: model evaluations, dataset scoring, massive embeddings for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), backfills when policies or model versions change. These workloads are deadline-driven, not latency-sensitive. That is what batch is for: work the platform can advance when accelerator utilization is low, keep in the background relative to real-time users, and throttle or defer when interactive demand spikes—while still finishing inside an agreed window.

A job that finishes 50,000 prompts in four hours is equivalent to one that finishes in 20 minutes if both meet the same SLO. This difference creates a clear optimization opportunity: offline workloads can use spare GPU capacity, yield to interactive traffic during spikes, and align with pricing models such as differential batch rates.