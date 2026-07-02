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Free and Open Source Software, and Review
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lsnote - modern replacement for the venerable ls command
lsnote is a modern replacement for the venerable ls command. It augments directory listings with persistent file notes, emoji icons, Git status indicators, and coloured column headers.
The tool is written in Rust and is designed to provide a more informative view of files and directories without requiring Nerd Fonts. Notes can be attached to files or directories and displayed inline alongside regular listing information.
This is free and open source software.
Cudy WR11000 Wi-Fi 7 Router Review
I tested the router with three Wi-Fi 7 systems: the Minisforum MS-02 Ultra with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX, the Minisforum M2 with an Intel Core Ultra 7 356H, and the BOSGAME VTA-439 with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470. For brevity, I’m not going to show detailed results from every machine in all three locations.
I used Linux command-line tools including iperf3, ping, and iw to show throughput, latency, and the actual wireless link negotiated by Linux.
Apache APISIX - dynamic, real-time, high-performance API gateway and AI gateway
Apache APISIX is a dynamic, real-time, high-performance API gateway and AI gateway.
It is designed for managing APIs and microservices with flexible traffic management, security, observability, and plugin-based extensibility.
This is free and open source software.
Panharmonicon - command-line Pandora client
Panharmonicon is a command-line Pandora client written in Rust.
It offers a scalable terminal interface that works in very small terminal windows while still exposing the core playback controls.
This is free and open source software.
endlessh-go - SSH tarpit
endlessh-go is an SSH tarpit that slowly sends an endless SSH banner to clients, tying up bots and brute-force attackers without granting access.
This Go implementation adds monitoring features, including Prometheus metrics and Grafana dashboard support, making it useful for watching connection attempts and attacker sources.
This is free and open source software.
ThorOS - AI-first, local-first, voice-driven operating system
ThorOS is an AI-first, local-first, voice-driven operating system built on Debian Linux.
It lets you operate the desktop by speaking or typing plain language requests, with an on-device AI planner routing tasks to agents for files, applications, documents, terminal commands, reminders, research, and more.
The project focuses on privacy, accessibility, and user control. Speech recognition, the language model, and text-to-speech can run locally by default, while cloud models remain optional for users who want extra power. ThorOS is designed so the assistant is not just another app, but the main way to interact with the computer.
Ever Gauzy - open business management platform
Ever Gauzy is an open business management platform.
It provides a broad suite of ERP, CRM, HRM, ATS, project management, time tracking, accounting, invoicing, and productivity features aimed at collaborative, on-demand, and sharing economy businesses.
This is free and open source software.
XMPP Web - lightweight web chat client for XMPP servers
XMPP Web is a lightweight web chat client for XMPP servers.
It offers browser-based instant messaging with support for one-to-one chat, group chat, file sharing, chat state notifications, message formatting, reactions, guest access, and Progressive Web App functionality.
This is free and open source software.
ls-f - Linux terminal ls replacement
ls-f is a modern replacement for the venerable ls command. It enhances directory listings with Nerd Font icons, colourized output, Git status information, and a native tree view.
Originally a Bash wrapper, ls-f has been rewritten in Rust. The Rust version provides better performance, a single static binary, and zero runtime dependencies.
This is free and open source software.
Phoenix Code - modern code editor
Phoenix Code is a modern code editor designed for web developers, designers, and students.
It is the official successor to Adobe Brackets, bringing a lightweight editing environment with live preview, visual editing tools, Markdown support, Git integration, and extensions.
The editor focuses on HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and Markdown workflows. It can be used as a desktop application on Linux and other platforms, or launched in a browser.
This is free and open source software.
go-tui - declarative terminal UI framework for Go
go-tui is a declarative terminal UI framework for Go.
It lets developers define terminal interfaces in .gsx templates using HTML-like syntax and Tailwind-style classes. The compiler generates type-safe Go source, while the runtime handles flexbox layout, reactive state, and rendering.
This is free and open source software.