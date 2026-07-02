Free and Open Source Software, and Review

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LinuxGizmos.com

NanoKVM-Go compact USB-C KVM supports WiFi 6 and 4K capture

Sipeed has launched the NanoKVM-Go on Kickstarter as a compact USB-C KVM device for remote access to laptops, mini PCs, tablets, phones, and other USB-C devices. The device combines video capture, keyboard and mouse control, WiFi 6 connectivity, and browser-based access through a single USB-C connection.

RootBoard open-hardware Linux handheld launches with Raspberry Pi Zero support

Kickstarter recently featured the RootBoard, a Raspberry Pi-powered handheld Linux computer aimed at makers, developers, educators, cyberdeck builders, and users interested in a compact open-hardware Linux terminal. The device combines a small display, integrated keyboard, speaker, power-management circuitry, and support for Raspberry Pi Zero-class boards.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.9.1

This attack is unlikely, but could be performed by a strong attacker, such as a government or a hacking firm. We are not aware of this vulnerability being used in practice until now.

Arti 2.5.0 released: Stable Counter Galois Onion

This release marks Counter Galois Onion as a stable feature and includes it in full feature builds. Likewise, Congestion Control is now enabled in default builds of Arti, increasing the overall speed without any further configuration.

9to5Linux

KDE Gear 26.04.3 Released as the Last Update in the KDE Gear 26.04 Series

Coming a month after KDE Gear 26.04.2, the KDE Gear 26.04.3 release is here with small improvements to the Elisa music player to change output device when changing the global output, increases drawer width in the KDE Itinerary travel assistent, and no longer shows connection information for disconnected devices in KDE Connect.

System76 Launches New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with 18-Hour Battery Life

For the first time ever, the Lemur Pro laptop is available in two variants: a 14-inch model with a Full HD+ (1920×1200) display and a 16-inch model with a QHD+ (2560×1600) display. Both models feature a wide view angle, 72% NTSC, a matte finish, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The new Lemur Pro also features a multitouch clickpad and a backlit US QWERTY keyboard.

Fwupd 2.1.6 Linux Firmware Updater Released with New Features and Bug Fixes

Coming three weeks after fwupd 2.1.5, the fwupd 2.1.6 release introduces support for Lenovo dual-bank accessory dongles and paired peripherals, parsing of Hayden Bridge Thunderbolt firmware, hashes for the latest DBX for offline machines, and a new HSI attribute for Coreboot verified boot.

COSMIC 1.2 Desktop Enables AVIF Support, Improves Support for Newer Intel GPUs

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.1, the COSMIC 1.2 release is here to enable AVIF image support for COSMIC backgrounds, improve support for newer Intel GPUs in the COSMIC compositor, add small tweaks to the VPN, Network, Bluetooth, and Battery applets, and improve PipeWire support in the settings daemon.

KDE Plasma 6.7.2 Is Out Now to Improve Support for Chromium-Based Apps

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.7.1, the KDE Plasma 6.7.2 point release promises to improve the full-screen video playback performance in Chromium-based apps, while also fixing a recent regression that could cause Chromium-based apps to freeze if another window was forced into a “Keep Above Others” mode.

Mageia 10 Officially Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, KDE Plasma 6.5, and More

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series and the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Mageia 10 ships with the KDE Plasma 6.5.5, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.22 and KDE Gear 25.12.1 software suites, GNOME 49, and Xfce 4.20 desktop environments as standalone flavors.

ParrotOS 7.3 Released with Linux 7.0, Optimized Builds, and Official Vagrant Boxes

Coming less than two months after Parrot 7.2, the Parrot 7.3 release is here as the third update in the Parrot 7.0 series, which was the first to move from using MATE to KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment. However, MATE and LXQt spins are also available, along with an Enlightenment spin that was introduced in the Parrot 7.1 release.

Internet Society

NDSS Symposium 2027 Heads to Seoul: Expanding Global Collaboration in Cybersecurity Research

For more than three decades, the Network and Distributed System Security (NDSS) Symposium has brought together leading cybersecurity researchers, academics, and practitioners from around the world to advance cutting-edge work.

news

Free and Open Source Software, and Review

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 02, 2026

lsnote

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
KDE Plasma finally added per-screen virtual desktops, and it's yet another reason I'm not going back to Windows

  
KDE Plasma finally added per-screen virtual desktops, and it's yet another reason I'm not going back to Windows

 
KDE Gear 26.04.3 Released as the Last Update in the KDE Gear 26.04 Series

  
KDE Gear 26.04.3 open-source software suite is now available with various bug fixes and small improvements for your favorite KDE applications.

 
Red Hat Parrots Buzzwords and Promotes Plagiarism (IBM's Goal) - to the Point of Censoring and Killing Communities

  
Self inflicted wound

 
System76 Launches New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with 18-Hour Battery Life

  
System76 launches new Lemur Pro ultraportable Linux laptop with all-day battery life, Intel Core Ultra processors, and a 16-inch variant.

 
Kali Linux 2026.2 Released with GNOME 50, KDE Plasma 6.6, and New Tools

  
Kali Linux 2026.2 ethical hacking and penetration testing distribution is now available for download with GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop offerings, new tools, Kali NetHunter uUpdates, and more.

 
Samsung A54 report 12 - One UI 8.5 update and more

  
It's not like I'm going to grab some other Android and go

 
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.2 Release Candidate

  
Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate version of the upcoming Linux 7.2 kernel series for public testing. Here’s what to expect!

 
HamsterOS Crams Complete Graphical Desktop onto 1.44 MB Floppy

  
It’s not every day that there’s a new OS in the works for 386 and 486-era hardware, but [John Swiderski] let us know he working hard to bring HamsterOS to retrocomputing enthusiasts everywhere

 
Mageia 10 Released

  
Mageia 10 is a GNU/Linux distribution for your computer, released by the Mageia community


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
Survey says this buried Android feature is a popular tool for those in the know

 
5 Windows habits that were sabotaging my Linux experience

  
Switching to Linux isn't just about learning new software; it's a process of unlearning years of Windows muscle memory

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
This is free and open source software

 
Week 5: KWallet XML Import & Password Generator

  
This week I shipped two new features for KeepSecret

 
Ahead of Independence Day GNU/Linux Soars to 8.24% in United States Of America [original]

  
GNU/Linux rises above 8%

 
statCounter Sees The Netherlands Leading the Way in GNU/Linux Growth in Europe [original]

  
Probably the biggest or sharpest gain in Europe this month

 
Windows Falls to All-Time Low in Argentina, GNU/Linux Rises Above 5% [original]

  
its population is large enough for meaningful statistics to be gathered and visualised

 
In the United Kingdom, GNU/Linux Has Leapfrogged the 5% Mark [original]

  
This is a first

 
Android Leftovers

  
This 11-inch Android Auto screen might be overkill, but it's fantastic for the price

 
6 Backup Tools for Linux Users of All Kind

  
From desktop servers, from single machine to a fleet, here are the backup tools you could explore for your Linux system(s)

 
We're campaigning for free software. We need your help

  
I'm Greg Farough, the campaigns manager of the Free Software Foundation (FSF)

 
I turned my old Galaxy phone into a pocket Linux server with Termux

  
I decided to use an old Samsung phone, specifically my wife's old Samsung phone, to build a pocket Linux server

 
This is the Linux distro that convinced me to finally uninstall Windows

  
For nearly 10 years, I dual-booted Linux and Windows

 
Best Free and Open Source Software: June 2026 Updates

  
We’re here to champion free and open-source software, celebrate the projects that deserve wider attention, and help readers find the very best tools the community has to offer

 
Games: DRM, PlayStation 5 Linux Project, Microsoft XBox "Bloodbath"

  
mostly GamingOnLinux

 
Threats to Kill [original]

  
Death threads are a serious matter

 
This month in KDE Linux: June 2026

  
Welcome to another edition of “This month in KDE Linux” — KDE’s in-progress operating system

 
RootBoard open-hardware Linux handheld launches with Raspberry Pi Zero support

  
Kickstarter recently featured the RootBoard, a Raspberry Pi-powered handheld Linux computer aimed at makers

 
Shutdowns at Microsoft [original]

  
Microsoft is not as powerful as it used to be

 
I've tested many portable Linux distros, but PorteuX is the one I keep on my USB drive

  
Ever longed for a Linux distro to have with you at all times

 
Won't be Censored [original]

  
These are clearly censorship attempts

 
In 5 Years Microsoft's Vista 11 Secured Very Small Share, GNU/Linux Growing [original]

  
GNU/Linux is measured at 5.5%

 
Distributions and Operating Systems Leftovers

  
LWN and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
LWN on Linux Kernel, BPF, and Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel Summit

  
LWN articles

 
Recent Videos/Audiocasts/Shows About GNU/Linux

  
via Invidious

 
Hurricane in DR Congo [original]

  
Harry Kane saved the day today

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security patches, breaches, more

 
today's leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and more

 
Red Hat Trying to Sell Slop Instead of GNU/Linux (IBM Sells False Promises)

  
as usual, again

 
K Desktop Environment/KDE Development Updates

  
3 KDE picks

 
Canonical/Ubuntu: ROS 2, Pushing Rust Everywhere, and Old Gimmicks Rebranded as "Hey Hi"

  
Ubuntu based things

 
New Videos About EasyOS

  
EasyOS the distro

 
Games: Steam Machines, Godot News, and Linux on Consoles

  
gaming picks

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical leftovers

 
Kernel Space: Bugs, Patches, and Engineering

  
Linux leftovers

 
EuroBSDCon 2026 Travel Grant and Dan Langille on FreeBSD

  
BSD leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and More

  
hardware picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Fwupd 2.1.6 Linux Firmware Updater Released with New Features and Bug Fixes

  
Fwupd 2.1.6 Linux firmware updater is now available for download with a new HSI attribute for coreboot verified boot, hashes for the latest DBX for offline machines, as well as various other improvements.

 
Games: Steam Deck, Blending Vampire Survivors, and More

  
latest from GamingOnLinux

 
Wine 11.12

  
The Wine development release 11.12 is now available

 
Red Hat: Lightspeed and LLM Slop

  
Lightspeed and bad stuff

 
Open Hardware Leftovers

  
mostly Hackaday

 
Android Leftovers

  
I stopped an Android Auto disconnect loop by modifying one background power setting

 
Latest Raspberry Pi OS Release Is Powered by Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS

  
Raspberry Pi OS 2026-06-18 is now available for download with Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, new default touchscreen associations, new icons, updated Labwc Wayland compositor, and more.

 
I found the Linux tool that shows what's using your disk space — and lets you clean it up instantly

  
For these use cases, it's become my go-to tool for finding and purging bloat on Linux

 
GNOME or KDE Plasma: Choosing the wrong one can ruin your Linux experience

  
If you’re thinking about switching to Linux, you’re probably comparing distros like Ubuntu, Fedora

 
LibrePhone update, organizing locally, and more in issue 48 of the digital Bulletin

  
Our user freedoms are in serious danger. From multiple different Big Tech companies claiming they want to protect us while they steal our rights

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Enzo's First Test Can be His First Brass [original]

  
Today it is the first of July

 
Kubuntu Focus Goes Ultra

  
The Kubuntu Focus team has upped the performance ante of its M2 and Zr laptops with the latest, greatest CPUs from Intel

 
Purism: A tale of two releases

  
Welcome back!  In our last update, we announced the release of PureOS Crimson

 
Europe's Exit From Windows/Microsoft Has Accelerated [original]

  
Europe is well positioned to lead a migration to GNU/Linux and BSDs

 
KDE Plasma 6.7.2 Is Out Now to Improve Support for Chromium-Based Apps

  
KDE Plasma 6.7.2 is now available as the second point release to the latest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment series with various improvements and bug fixes.

 
Gymware Running Linux Not Cheap [original]

  
There goes a stigma

 
Microsoft Layoffs Announced July 1, as Expected [original]

  
This helps show that the era of Windows is coming to an end, little by little...

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
COSMIC 1.2 Desktop Enables AVIF Support, Improves Support for Newer Intel GPUs

  
COSMIC 1.2 desktop environment is now available with improvements to COSMIC Files, COSMIC Term, COSMIC Edit, COSMIC Applets, COSMIC Setings, COSMIC Store, COSMIC Monitor, and COSMIC Greeter.

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS centric news

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Purism and more

 
Mozilla, Firefox, and Tor Browser

  
Mozilla focus

 
BSD: FreeBSD, BSDCan, and OpenBSD

  
BSD leftovers

 
Security Incidents, Patches, New Bugs

  
Security with focus on Linux

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related links

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Banana Pi, and More

  
hardware projects, gadgets etc.

 
Red Hat, RHEL, and Fedora-Based Qubes

  
IBM and more

 
KDE: Latest Work on Krita and Kdenlive (Student Project)

  
some technical details

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Wonders of Web Weaving Podcast

  
2 new episodes

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
It’s Linux, on a Sega Megadrive

  
The Motorola 68000 series of chips was the first porting target for Linux

 
Games: Rewarding Clickbait, Mouse Lag in KDE Plasma, Pong, and More

  
gaming related picks

 
Microsoft in Freefall This Week [original]

  
Many layoffs happening

 
United Arab Emirates: Microsoft's Irrelevance [original]

  
Mass layoffs at Microsoft are expected later today or some time tomorrow

 
Aruba: Another New Low for Microsoft Windows [original]

  
Windows sank to 47.88%

 
Mageia 10 Officially Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, KDE Plasma 6.5, and More

  
Mageia 10 is now available for download powered by Linux kernel 6.18 LTS and featuring the KDE Plasma 6.5, GNOME 49, and Xfce 4.20 desktop environments as standalone flavors.

 
ParrotOS 7.3 Released with Linux 7.0, Optimized Builds, and Official Vagrant Boxes

  
ParrotOS 7.3 security-oriented distribution is now available for download with Linux kernel 7.0, updated tools, optimized builds, official Vagrant boxes, and other changes.

 
GNU/Linux Reaches All-Time High in South America [original]

  
If one annuls that "OS X" spike, then it's also an all-time low for Windows

 
Android Leftovers

  
You don't need to free up RAM on your Android phone (in fact, you shouldn't)

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux related picks

 
Purism Announces Librem 16 as World’s Most Private and Secure Linux Laptop

  
Purism announced the launch of Librem 16 as the world’s most private and secure Linux laptop designed to protect your digital life.

 
Money Does Not Make Free Software Activists Happy [original]

  
But sometimes it can help

 
Overcoming Barriers [original]

  
Misogyny is a barrier in almost every facet and discipline

 
Valnet on GNU/Linux and Free Software

  
more recent articles

 
GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop: Recent Coverage by Valnet

  
3 recent articles

 
Games: Steam Deck, Alternatives to Bazzite, and Valve's Steam Machine

  
gaming picks

 
COSMIC's new design might just give Apple a run for its money, COSMIC is doing things KDE and GNOME still can’t

  
COSMIC coverage

 
FreeBSD 15 reminded me that boring operating systems are sometimes the whole point

  
FreeBSD 15 does not feel designed to win a screenshot contest, and honestly, that’s part of why it caught my attention

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles