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Free and Open Source Software
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Solanum - IRC daemon for unified networks
Solanum is an IRC daemon for unified networks.
It is an IRCv3 server designed to be highly scalable, implementing IRCv3.1 and parts of IRCv3.2. It is intended for use with IRCv3-capable services implementations such as Atheme or Anope.
This is free and open source software.
Hubleto ERP - PHP-based business application
Hubleto ERP is a PHP-based business application hub for building and running CRM and ERP systems.
It combines a development framework with a collection of free community apps for managing business processes such as contacts, calendars, leads, deals, orders, projects, finance, and human resources.
This is free and open source software.
Kiln - documentation-site generator
Kiln is a documentation-site generator written in Swift.
You describe your site with a type-safe Swift configuration and Kiln turns a directory of Markdown into a fast, modern static website without needing YAML or a Python toolchain.
It is designed for project documentation sites, with support for multiple documentation versions, localisation, client-side search, theming, admonitions, SEO metadata, link checking, blogs, and static marketing sites.
This is free and open source software.
SheenBidi - implementation of the Unicode Bidirectional Algorithm
SheenBidi is a lightweight, fast, and stable implementation of the Unicode Bidirectional Algorithm (UBA). The algorithm is used to correctly display text that mixes left-to-right and right-to-left scripts, such as English with Arabic, Hebrew, Syriac, or other bidirectional writing systems.
The library is written in C and is designed for applications that need accurate bidirectional text handling without bringing in a large dependency. It offers a clean API, supports common Unicode encodings, and is suitable for text engines, UI toolkits, games, multimedia software, and other projects that need reliable bidirectional layout support.
This is free and open source software.
Corteza - low-code platform that lets you build CRM
Corteza is a low-code platform that lets you build CRM, business process, and other structured data applications.
It helps users create web applications, model data, automate workflows, manage records, and connect with external services.
This is free and open source software.
OpenOCR - toolkit for general OCR research and applications
OpenOCR is an open source toolkit for general OCR research and applications.
It focuses on text detection and recognition, formula and table recognition, and document parsing and understanding. The toolkit brings together a unified training and evaluation benchmark, practical OCR and document parsing systems, and implementations of methods from academic papers.
This is free and open source software.
Prose App Web - XMPP client
Prose App Web is a web-based XMPP client for team messaging. It is the web application for Prose, built with TypeScript, VueJS, and WebAssembly.
The application connects to XMPP through the Prose core client library and shares common code with other Prose platforms.
This is free and open source software.
OroCRM - customer relationship management application
OroCRM is a customer relationship management application built with flexibility in mind.
It gives organizations a central place to manage customers, accounts, contacts, sales activity, and marketing information. This application distribution includes OroCRM Community Edition without eCommerce or marketplace modules.
This is free and open source software.
Phoenix - high-performance terminal user interface framework
Phoenix is a high-performance terminal user interface framework.
It’s designed for building modern terminal applications with a modular architecture, accurate Unicode handling, differential rendering, and an Elm-inspired model.
This is free and open source software.
12 Best Free and Open Source Manga and Comic Downloaders for Linux
Manga are Japanese comics, typically published in chapters and often read from right to left. Comics is the broader term for sequential art, covering everything from webcomics and graphic novels to traditional magazine-style publications.
This roundup focuses on free and open source tools designed to help readers download, organise, and enjoy manga and comics on Linux. The software covered includes command-line utilities, desktop applications, and automation-friendly downloaders that can fetch chapters, save images, build local collections, and make offline reading more convenient.
These tools are useful for readers who want to keep personal archives, avoid repeated browser visits, or manage long-running series across many chapters. Some favour speed and scripting, making them well suited to terminal users and batch jobs. Others offer a friendlier graphical interface for browsing, selecting, and downloading content with minimal setup.
GrowERP - modular enterprise resource planning platform
GrowERP is a modular enterprise resource planning platform with a Flutter frontend and a Moqui / Apache OFBiz backend.
It offers business management tools for areas such as accounting, inventory, orders, CRM, marketing, website management, activities, and reporting.
This is free and open source software.
RapidOCR - OCR toolkit
RapidOCR is an OCR toolkit designed for fast offline deployment across multiple platforms and programming languages.
It provides text detection and recognition using models converted to highly compatible formats, with support for inference engines such as ONNX Runtime, OpenVINO, MNN, PaddlePaddle, TensorRT, and PyTorch. The project focuses on speed, low resource use, and straightforward integration into applications.
This is free and open source software.
MetalLB - network load balancer implementation for Kubernetes
MetalLB is a network load balancer implementation for Kubernetes.
It brings LoadBalancer services to bare-metal clusters, using standard networking and routing protocols to expose services without depending on a cloud provider.
This is free and open source software.
GroupOffice - groupware and CRM platform
GroupOffice is a groupware and CRM platform for enterprises and the public sector.
It brings together email, calendars, contacts, file sharing, video conferencing, project and time tracking, quotes, invoicing, support ticketing, and office document collaboration in a single self-hostable system.
This is free and open source software.
RecoverPy - terminal-based data recovery tool
RecoverPy is a terminal-based data recovery tool that searches raw block devices for byte patterns and lets you inspect and extract recoverable content.
It is useful when file metadata has disappeared but the underlying disk blocks have not yet been overwritten.
This is free and open source software.
Apache AGE - PostgreSQL extension
Apache AGE is a PostgreSQL extension that adds graph database functionality to existing relational databases.
It lets users work with relational and graph data in a single PostgreSQL-backed store, combining standard ANSI SQL with openCypher for querying connected data.
AGE is designed for graph processing and analytics, making it suitable for use cases such as fraud detection, recommendation engines, identity and relationship management, knowledge management, and other workloads where relationships between data points matter.
This is free and open source software.
Skipper - HTTP router and reverse proxy for service composition
Skipper is an HTTP router and reverse proxy for service composition.
It’s designed to handle very large numbers of routes with detailed lookup conditions and flexible request-flow augmentation using filters. Skipper can be used as a standalone proxy, as a Kubernetes Ingress controller, or as a library for building custom routing components.
The software routes requests by matching properties such as path, method, host, headers, and other request attributes. Each route can define its own filter chain, allowing requests and responses to be modified independently. Skipper supports streaming, runtime route updates, circuit breakers, custom predicates, custom filters, and multiple configuration sources including Kubernetes, etcd, static files, route strings, and custom data clients.
This is free and open source software.
Toucan - markdown-based static site generator
Toucan is a markdown-based static site generator written in Swift.
It turns content written in Markdown into static HTML pages, using Mustache templates to control the structure and appearance of the generated website.
Toucan includes a command-line workflow for creating, generating, and serving sites locally. It is aimed at users who want a Swift-based static site generator with customizable templates and simple deployment to static hosting services such as GitHub Pages.
This is free and open source software.
privacyIDEA - open source MFA platform
privacyIDEA is an MFA platform that helps secure applications and infrastructure with additional authentication factors. It is designed as a self-hosted, on-premise system, so user data can remain within an organisation’s own infrastructure.
The software supports a broad range of authentication methods including passkeys, FIDO2/WebAuthn devices, push authentication, HOTP/TOTP, SMS, email, SSH keys, smartcards, X.509 certificates, security questions, and registration codes. It integrates with systems such as SSH, VPNs, Linux PAM, Windows login, Keycloak, ADFS, Shibboleth, SimpleSAMLphp, Apache, Nginx, nextCloud, ownCloud, and web portals via a REST API.
This is free and open source software.
FacturaScripts - ERP and accounting software
FacturaScripts is ERP and accounting software designed for small and medium-sized businesses.
It lets users manage invoices, quotes, inventory, customers, suppliers, accounting, reports, and related business workflows from a web-based interface. The software is built with PHP and Bootstrap and offers a plugin system for extending its functionality.
This is free and open source software.