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LWN on Linux Kernel, BPF, and Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel Summit
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LWN ☛ The first half of the 7.2 merge window
The 7.2 merge window started with the 7.1 kernel release on June 14. As of this writing, just over 7,000 non-merge changesets have been pulled into the mainline for the next kernel release. Many of the core subsystems have been pulled at this point, meaning that most of the changes that can be expected in 7.2 have now come into focus.
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LWN ☛ A helper library for BPF arenas
BPF arenas are areas of memory (potentially shared with user space) where programs have free reign to build their own data structures, unburdened by the verifier's bounds checks. Many of those data structures are potentially usable in multiple programs. Emil Tsalapatis brought his work on libarena, a library containing generic utilities for use in BPF arenas, to the 2026 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit. Although the library is already available as part of the kernel, it is still in its early stages and he has more work planned.
Tsalapatis works on sched_ext, a project that has seen him write a number of components based on BPF arenas that he believes could be reused. In particular, he sees potential for having a universally agreed-upon memory allocator for arenas, and a set of common data structures that use it. He also wants to see about adding better debugging capabilities to arenas; arenas may obviate the need to fight with the verifier, but that also means that there can be ordinary memory-safety problems that, while not a threat to the kernel, still need to be found and fixed.
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LWN ☛ Suspending and resuming BPF programs
BPF programs can be used to extend many aspects the Linux kernel, but BPF programs must run to completion in the same context that they began. Kumar Kartikeya Dwivedi is working on changing that by allowing BPF programs to be expressed as coroutines. He spoke about his work at the 2026 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management and BPF Summit. While still experimental, the change promises to make long-running BPF tasks significantly easier to write.
Frequently, a single logical task is spread across both space and time, he explained. Execution jumps between different locations, computations can be suspended, and so on. Being able to express this in BPF would make some kinds of extensions to kernel functionality much easier to write. For example, consider the task of collecting stack traces. The kernel has tracing facilities to gather combined stack traces for kernel and user-space code. It's more efficient to collect the user-space portion of the stack trace right before the kernel performs a context switch back to user space. When a stack trace is requested, the kernel part runs immediately, then the computation is suspended, and the user-space part of the collection runs later. Adding BPF into this workflow requires splitting a single logical operation across multiple independent functions, because there is currently no way to suspend an executing BPF program.
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LWN ☛ KASAN for JIT-compiled BPF code
Alexis Lothoré has been working to add support for the kernel's memory-access checker, KASAN, to just-in-time-compiled BPF code. He spoke about that work at the 2026 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit. KASAN support is needed, he said, to help catch bugs in the BPF just-in-time (JIT) compiler. KASAN is a great tool for catching memory-management problems in the kernel, but only in code that can be monitored by it.
KASAN can identify both use-after-free bugs and out-of-bounds accesses, Lothoré said, using either software or hardware memory tagging, depending on what the hardware supports. The generic software implementation reserves a section of memory to act as a bitmap tracking whether accesses to each byte of main memory are permitted. At build time, the compiler augments all of the pointer dereferences in the kernel with calls to special __asan*() functions that check whether the referenced memory is in the right state. The kernel's various allocators are hooked to update the state of the bitmap, and to insert "red zones" before and after allocations that make it easier to catch buffer overruns.
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LWN ☛ Single-hop block replication with RMR and BRMR
How can cloud providers efficiently supply durable virtual block devices? Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) provides a way for servers in a cluster to share chunks of memory, but there still needs to be a protocol that operates on top of RDMA to provide the guarantees expected of a block device. The kernel's RDMA transport library (RTRS) provides a way to send messages via RDMA. I presented about two new components built on top of RTRS at the 2026 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management and BPF Summit: Reliable Multicast over RTRS (RMR) and Block device over RMR (BRMR). These modules, which I am working on with Jia Li, could be a way for cloud providers to expose durable block devices with as little overhead as possible. To accomplish that, however, we need some discussion and feedback from the community before sending the modules upstream.
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LWN ☛ Reports from OSPM 2026, day one
The Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel Summit, which still goes by the historical acronym OSPM, was held in Cambridge, UK, in mid-April. As has become traditional, the presenters at that event have since written summaries of their sessions, and this work has kindly been made available to LWN for publication. The first day's sessions covered a wide range of topics, including idle-state selection, user-space schedulers with sched_ext, lock-holder preemption, and much more.
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LWN ☛ Reports from OSPM 2026, day two
The Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel Summit, which still goes by the historical acronym OSPM, was held in Cambridge, UK, in mid-April. As has become traditional, the presenters at that event have since written summaries of their sessions, and this work has kindly been made available to LWN for publication. The second day's sessions covered a wide range of topics, including device frequency scaling, using time-slice duration for CPU selection, scheduling domains on multi-cluster Arm systems, the LAVD scheduler, and more.