LWN on Linux Kernel, BPF, and Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel Summit

BPF arenas are areas of memory (potentially shared with user space) where programs have free reign to build their own data structures, unburdened by the verifier's bounds checks. Many of those data structures are potentially usable in multiple programs. Emil Tsalapatis brought his work on libarena, a library containing generic utilities for use in BPF arenas, to the 2026 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit. Although the library is already available as part of the kernel, it is still in its early stages and he has more work planned.

Tsalapatis works on sched_ext, a project that has seen him write a number of components based on BPF arenas that he believes could be reused. In particular, he sees potential for having a universally agreed-upon memory allocator for arenas, and a set of common data structures that use it. He also wants to see about adding better debugging capabilities to arenas; arenas may obviate the need to fight with the verifier, but that also means that there can be ordinary memory-safety problems that, while not a threat to the kernel, still need to be found and fixed.