news
Programming: Development With R, CRAN, and Memories of Perl Insight
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Rlang ☛ cp1919 is on CRAN
Or how to plot a very famous album cover.
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Rlang ☛ May 2026 Top 40 New CRAN Packages
Three hundred twenty-three of the new packages were submitted to CRAN in May.
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Rlang ☛ A New Guide: Organizing Events for First-time Contributors
Making your first contribution to open source can be both empowering and yet very intimidating.
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Perl / Raku
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Jon Udell ☛ “What is the terminal?”
In his keynote talk at the first Perl conference, Larry Wall couldn’t get the backdoored Windows computer on the podium to behave. So he SSH’d into his own machine and said, with relief and joy: “Home sweet home”.
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