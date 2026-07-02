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Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux Tablet Is Now Available to Order for $989 USD
Powered by an Intel Ultra 5-115U (Meteor Lake) processor with 8 cores, 10 threads, up to 4.2 GHz clock speed with Turbo, and Intel Arc Xe-LPG Graphics, the Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi tablet features a generous 13-inch display with 2K (1600×2560px) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, 3:2 aspect ratio, and 10-point capacitive touch.
The display supports auto-rotate for landscape and portrait modes for both screen and touchscreen, as well as smooth 4K video playback on any Firefox– or Chromium-based browser. The Linux tablet also features front and rear 5 MP cameras that are detected by every application, and comes with 16GB 6400MHz DDR5 RAM and 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 3×4 SSD storage.