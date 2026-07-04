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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 04, 2026



Quoting: Fairphone 6 with /e/OS - The perfect un-Android experience? —

This was a fairly long review, with lots of twists and turns, so let me summarize my findings. Overall, I am quite pleased and I like this approach. For me, /e/OS could really be the best possible smartphone choice, especially if it comes preconfigured by the vendor. But I do have concerns and many unanswered questions. One, I've been following de-Google Android stories since Cyanogenmod. What guarantees /e/OS will be around for another decade or two? I am very choosy about my software, and I don't want to be "distro hopping". I want my choices to stick, so I can rely on them for many many years. Two, I need clarity on the MicroG security model and Play Store compatibility. I don't want my apps to suddenly stop working tomorrow or lose updates for some arbitrary reason. Three, I want to know more about the Murena account. Four, I want to see how well this device handles long-term updates and such. Lots of stuff to do before I can say, yes, this is it.

So far, I like the simple, no-account, little-data setup. The default apps are a bit meh, most of them. I don't like Advanced Privacy, and I'm still angry that it started working before I had a chance to make a decision about the different toggles. I also don't like the widgets screen, or the fact I couldn't get a weather report with location turned off. There are some rough edges in the system, and lots of stock Android annoyances. It's not all clear cut. In many ways, this is very much like the Linux desktop. It works, mostly, but there's some hackery and wizardry under the hood, and the compatibility with the giants ain't guaranteed. You will also become a member of the 1% club, and stick out very brightly among the mindless drones. Not sure how good this is for your privacy. Or mine, for that matter.