Do you waddle the waddle?

This attack is unlikely, but could be performed by a strong attacker, such as a government or a hacking firm. We are not aware of this vulnerability being used in practice until now.

Kickstarter recently featured the RootBoard, a Raspberry Pi-powered handheld Linux computer aimed at makers, developers, educators, cyberdeck builders, and users interested in a compact open-hardware Linux terminal. The device combines a small display, integrated keyboard, speaker, power-management circuitry, and support for Raspberry Pi Zero-class boards.

Sipeed has launched the NanoKVM-Go on Kickstarter as a compact USB-C KVM device for remote access to laptops, mini PCs, tablets, phones, and other USB-C devices. The device combines video capture, keyboard and mouse control, WiFi 6 connectivity, and browser-based access through a single USB-C connection.

On 24 June 2026, two strong earthquakes, registering magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, hit Venezuela.

Coming three weeks after fwupd 2.1.5, the fwupd 2.1.6 release introduces support for Lenovo dual-bank accessory dongles and paired peripherals, parsing of Hayden Bridge Thunderbolt firmware, hashes for the latest DBX for offline machines, and a new HSI attribute for Coreboot verified boot.

For the first time ever, the Lemur Pro laptop is available in two variants: a 14-inch model with a Full HD+ (1920×1200) display and a 16-inch model with a QHD+ (2560×1600) display. Both models feature a wide view angle, 72% NTSC, a matte finish, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The new Lemur Pro also features a multitouch clickpad and a backlit US QWERTY keyboard.

Coming a month after KDE Gear 26.04.2, the KDE Gear 26.04.3 release is here with small improvements to the Elisa music player to change output device when changing the global output, increases drawer width in the KDE Itinerary travel assistent, and no longer shows connection information for disconnected devices in KDE Connect.

Powered by an Intel Ultra 5-115U (Meteor Lake) processor with 8 cores, 10 threads, up to 4.2 GHz clock speed with Turbo, and Intel Arc Xe-LPG Graphics, the Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi tablet features a generous 13-inch display with 2K (1600×2560px) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, 3:2 aspect ratio, and 10-point capacitive touch.

Coming seven months after Ultramarine 43, the Ultramarine 44 release is based on the Fedora Linux 44 distribution and comes with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment on the flagship edition, which features the KDE Frameworks 6.27 and KDE Gear 26.04.2 software suites built on Qt 6.11.1.

Coming only a week after Calibre 9.10, the Calibre 9.11 release is a small one that only introduces the ability to export annotations as a standalone web page in the HTML format, which can be viewed in any web browser. The HTML pages feature support for light and dark themes, as well as searching and filtering by highlight style.

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China's Neighbours (Which China Asserts It Has Some Territorial Rights Over) Are Evading Microsoft Windows

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 03, 2026,

updated Jul 03, 2026



Vietnam this month:

Vietnam has some territorial disputes (over islands) with China.

GNU/Linux up in Taiwan and in Hong Kong also. Notice Windows falling to new lows in both:

An interesting pattern emerges in east Asia, as quite a few nations move further away from Window.

It's no secret that China gets in very easily into Microsoft systems (Congress and Senate in the US know this) for purposes of military and political espionage. █