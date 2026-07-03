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China's Neighbours (Which China Asserts It Has Some Territorial Rights Over) Are Evading Microsoft Windows
Vietnam has some territorial disputes (over islands) with China.
GNU/Linux up in Taiwan and in Hong Kong also. Notice Windows falling to new lows in both:
An interesting pattern emerges in east Asia, as quite a few nations move further away from Window.
It's no secret that China gets in very easily into Microsoft systems (Congress and Senate in the US know this) for purposes of military and political espionage. █