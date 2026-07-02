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Week 5: KWallet XML Import & Password Generator
Quoting: Week 5: KWallet XML Import & Password Generator – Roshani's KDE & GSoC Blog —
This week I shipped two new features for KeepSecret. KWallet XML Import (!34)
The Import menu on the wallet page is now a submenu with two options:
-KeepSecret…
-KWallet XML…
Both import formats are converted into the same internal format, allowing them to use the existing import code. I only implemented import support, since exporting to the old KWallet format wasn't necessary because KWallet is being deprecated.