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5 Windows habits that were sabotaging my Linux experience
Quoting: 5 Windows habits that were sabotaging my Linux experience —
I spent the better part of two months doggedly trying to use Linux exactly like Windows. It was frustrating and unworkable. Despite how similar many desktop environments look and feel to Windows, Linux isn't Windows.
After my initial adjustment period, however, I found that I actually prefer the Linux approach most of the time. Not only is it very efficient, it really goes a long way to enforcing better security practices, which is essential in the modern digital landscape.