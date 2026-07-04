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Games: 3D Printing, Discounts, and More
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Smithsonian Magazine ☛ 3D Printing Gives New Life to an Ancient Game Board Discovered at a Roman Fort Near Hadrian's Wall in England
Visitors to Vindolanda will have a chance to play Ludus Latrunculorum on the recreated board at the Roman Army Museum. Though there is no definitive set of surviving rules, a smattering of descriptions throughout history make researchers think that it bore resemblance to checkers, with two players aiming to capture their opponents’ pieces by trapping them in between their own.
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Cobb ☛ Three Gaming Rules and the Personal Recommendation Index
I keep trying to play modern games and failing. Occasionally, I'll make it through one and enjoy it. But the game has to have something extra special for me to succeed. Otherwise, I just end up quitting before the end. So I've made three "simple" rules for choosing what games to play. And, feeding off of that, I've come up with a system I'm calling the Personal Recommendation Index.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Brand new Steam Machine hit with 'red line of death' GPU failure after playing No Man's Sky for just five minutes — console 'bricked itself' following update in failure that echoes the horror of the Xbox 360's infamous RROD
A Redditor experience the deadly "Red Line of Death" on their Steam Machine, indicating GPU failure. They've just been playing for five minutes and then updated the console before experiencing the issue.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Some great Native Linux games to grab in the Steam Summer Sale 2026 | GamingOnLinux
For those of you who stick by your guns and only go for Native Linux games - here's some gems that you should be looking to pick up.All of these games should work on SteamOS machines including Steam Deck / Steam Machine, since they're actually built for Linux. Not just that, but everything on this list has at least a Very Positive overall rating on Steam - so they should all be great picks. And, everything is under £15 too for those of you watching your budgets.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Onimusha: Way of the Sword releases earlier on September 4 - Steam Deck / SteamOS Playable | GamingOnLinux
Capcom announced that the action-adventure game Onimusha: Way of the Sword is now coming earlier, with September 4th marked for release.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Heroes of Might and Magic 2 project fheroes2 version 1.1.17 is out now | GamingOnLinux
Dear Heroes of Might and Magic II players and the fheroes2 project supporters!
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Claim some more games to keep via Amazon Luna with Amazon Prime for July 2026 | GamingOnLinux
If you have an Amazon Prime subscription - you can still claim some quality free games via Amazon Luna that are yours to keep. You don't even need to touch their Luna cloud gaming service at all - they give you keys for various stores.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Company of Heroes 3: Final Stand is a standalone wave defence launching July 29 | GamingOnLinux
Relic Entertainment just revealed Company of Heroes 3: Final Stand, a standalone experience to get strategy fans right into the action.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Halo: Campaign Evolved is Steam Deck Verified / SteamOS Compatible ahead of release | GamingOnLinux
Valve have officially tested Halo: Campaign Evolved ahead of the July 28th release, marking it Steam Deck Verified / SteamOS Compatible. The rating is now listed on the Steam store page.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve fixed Diablo IV on Linux / SteamOS via Proton Hotfix | GamingOnLinux
Blizzard broke Diablo IV on Linux / SteamOS machines with the Season 14 update, but Valve have now fixed it themselves in Proton Hotfix.Valve don't really announce updates to Proton Hotfix like they do for Proton Experimental (which they also just updated). Instead, we have to keep an eye out for changes to new versions and for games getting it set as the default. In this case we can spot it happening via SteamDB where Valve have now set Proton Hotfix for Diablo IV by default. Quick tip - check out the GamingOnLinux Guide to all the different Proton versions.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve open source the Steam Machine e-ink screen so you can make your own | GamingOnLinux
While Valve will not be making and providing their own e-ink display for the Steam Machine, they have opened it up so anyone can now do it. Valve originally teased it with the first lot of reviewers that got their hands on it.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental gets fixes for DEATHLOOP, DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS and more | GamingOnLinux
Linux / SteamOS gaming continues to level up with a Proton Experimental update to get more Windows games working well on Steam Deck, Steam Machine and others.
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Diablo IV is Working on Linux Again Thanks to Proton Hotfix
Just a couple of days ago, we reported that Diablo IV's Season 14 update broke the game on Linux. Well, we're happy to report that a new Proton hotfix just went live, which fixes the aforementioned issue, so Linux gamers should have no problem hopping onto the game, whether on desktop or on the Steam Deck.