Kickstarter recently featured the RootBoard, a Raspberry Pi-powered handheld Linux computer aimed at makers, developers, educators, cyberdeck builders, and users interested in a compact open-hardware Linux terminal. The device combines a small display, integrated keyboard, speaker, power-management circuitry, and support for Raspberry Pi Zero-class boards.

Sipeed has launched the NanoKVM-Go on Kickstarter as a compact USB-C KVM device for remote access to laptops, mini PCs, tablets, phones, and other USB-C devices. The device combines video capture, keyboard and mouse control, WiFi 6 connectivity, and browser-based access through a single USB-C connection.

This release marks Counter Galois Onion as a stable feature and includes it in full feature builds. Likewise, Congestion Control is now enabled in default builds of Arti, increasing the overall speed without any further configuration.

This attack is unlikely, but could be performed by a strong attacker, such as a government or a hacking firm. We are not aware of this vulnerability being used in practice until now.

Coming a month after KDE Gear 26.04.2, the KDE Gear 26.04.3 release is here with small improvements to the Elisa music player to change output device when changing the global output, increases drawer width in the KDE Itinerary travel assistent, and no longer shows connection information for disconnected devices in KDE Connect.

For the first time ever, the Lemur Pro laptop is available in two variants: a 14-inch model with a Full HD+ (1920×1200) display and a 16-inch model with a QHD+ (2560×1600) display. Both models feature a wide view angle, 72% NTSC, a matte finish, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The new Lemur Pro also features a multitouch clickpad and a backlit US QWERTY keyboard.

Coming three weeks after fwupd 2.1.5, the fwupd 2.1.6 release introduces support for Lenovo dual-bank accessory dongles and paired peripherals, parsing of Hayden Bridge Thunderbolt firmware, hashes for the latest DBX for offline machines, and a new HSI attribute for Coreboot verified boot.

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.1, the COSMIC 1.2 release is here to enable AVIF image support for COSMIC backgrounds, improve support for newer Intel GPUs in the COSMIC compositor, add small tweaks to the VPN, Network, Bluetooth, and Battery applets, and improve PipeWire support in the settings daemon.

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.7.1, the KDE Plasma 6.7.2 point release promises to improve the full-screen video playback performance in Chromium-based apps, while also fixing a recent regression that could cause Chromium-based apps to freeze if another window was forced into a “Keep Above Others” mode.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series and the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Mageia 10 ships with the KDE Plasma 6.5.5, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.22 and KDE Gear 25.12.1 software suites, GNOME 49, and Xfce 4.20 desktop environments as standalone flavors.