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System76 Launches New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with 18-Hour Battery Life
For the first time ever, the Lemur Pro laptop is available in two variants: a 14-inch model with a Full HD+ (1920×1200) display and a 16-inch model with a QHD+ (2560×1600) display. Both models feature a wide view angle, 72% NTSC, a matte finish, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The new Lemur Pro also features a multitouch clickpad and a backlit US QWERTY keyboard.
Under the hood, the Lemur Pro is powered by either the Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processor with 8 cores, up to 4.5GHz clock speed, and Intel Graphics, or the Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor with 16 cores, up to 4.8 GHz clock speed, and Intel Arc B390 Graphics, up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 4TB M.2 PCIe Gen4x4 SSD storage.