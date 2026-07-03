Distributions and Operating Systems: KolibriOS, Gentoo, Ubuntu, and Android

Coming only a week after Calibre 9.10, the Calibre 9.11 release is a small one that only introduces the ability to export annotations as a standalone web page in the HTML format, which can be viewed in any web browser. The HTML pages feature support for light and dark themes, as well as searching and filtering by highlight style.

Coming seven months after Ultramarine 43, the Ultramarine 44 release is based on the Fedora Linux 44 distribution and comes with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment on the flagship edition, which features the KDE Frameworks 6.27 and KDE Gear 26.04.2 software suites built on Qt 6.11.1.

Powered by an Intel Ultra 5-115U (Meteor Lake) processor with 8 cores, 10 threads, up to 4.2 GHz clock speed with Turbo, and Intel Arc Xe-LPG Graphics, the Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi tablet features a generous 13-inch display with 2K (1600×2560px) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, 3:2 aspect ratio, and 10-point capacitive touch.

Coming a month after KDE Gear 26.04.2, the KDE Gear 26.04.3 release is here with small improvements to the Elisa music player to change output device when changing the global output, increases drawer width in the KDE Itinerary travel assistent, and no longer shows connection information for disconnected devices in KDE Connect.

For the first time ever, the Lemur Pro laptop is available in two variants: a 14-inch model with a Full HD+ (1920×1200) display and a 16-inch model with a QHD+ (2560×1600) display. Both models feature a wide view angle, 72% NTSC, a matte finish, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The new Lemur Pro also features a multitouch clickpad and a backlit US QWERTY keyboard.