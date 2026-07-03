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Distributions and Operating Systems: KolibriOS, Gentoo, Ubuntu, and Android
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Hackaday ☛ Jenny’s Daily Drivers: KolibriOS 0.7.7
The minimum system requirements for KolibriOS are meagre, 1Mb of disk space, 8Mb of RAM, and a 586-class 32-bit processor. On a 2020s ThinkPad it boots in the proverbial blink of an eye, and drops immediately into a GUI desktop. It has the slightly pixelated look of a 1990s machine, there’s none of the anti-aliasing we’re used to today going on there. Installed software ranges from a set of games, emulators, graphics editors and viewers, internet software including the Webview and Netsurf web browsers, and assembly software development.
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Gentoo Family
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James Cherti ☛ jc-gentoo-portage: An opinionated, performance-oriented Gentoo Portage /etc/portage configuration
This repository can be used as an inspiration to build a lean and fast Gentoo operating system.
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 26.04 LTS has fixed its missing video/audio thumbnails
If you installed Ubuntu 26.04 LTS and noticed video and music files weren’t showing image thumbnails in the file manager, a packaging oversight was to blame, not anything you did. It turns out that Ubuntu’s Default install option (aka minimal install) wasn’t pulling in the gst-audio-thumbnailer and gst-video-thumbnailer packages which generate media thumbnails when you open a folder full of compatible files. A metapackage doesn’t contain software itself, just a list of the packages that need to be installed for, in this case, an Ubuntu desktop experience.
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Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
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Android Authority ☛ Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6 brings a major power-user upgrade to the Terminal app
Android 17 stable is out for Pixel devices this month, but Google has also kept up QPR beta releases for enthusiasts to try out. Just yesterday, we spotted new tricks that the Linux Terminal app picked up with Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5. Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6 landed yesterday as well, and the Linux Terminal app has once again picked up a new feature: Keyboard shortcuts!
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