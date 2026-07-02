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Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.9.1

This attack is unlikely, but could be performed by a strong attacker, such as a government or a hacking firm. We are not aware of this vulnerability being used in practice until now.

Arti 2.5.0 released: Stable Counter Galois Onion

This release marks Counter Galois Onion as a stable feature and includes it in full feature builds. Likewise, Congestion Control is now enabled in default builds of Arti, increasing the overall speed without any further configuration.

Internet Society

NDSS Symposium 2027 Heads to Seoul: Expanding Global Collaboration in Cybersecurity Research

For more than three decades, the Network and Distributed System Security (NDSS) Symposium has brought together leading cybersecurity researchers, academics, and practitioners from around the world to advance cutting-edge work.

9to5Linux

System76 Launches New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with 18-Hour Battery Life

For the first time ever, the Lemur Pro laptop is available in two variants: a 14-inch model with a Full HD+ (1920×1200) display and a 16-inch model with a QHD+ (2560×1600) display. Both models feature a wide view angle, 72% NTSC, a matte finish, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The new Lemur Pro also features a multitouch clickpad and a backlit US QWERTY keyboard.

Fwupd 2.1.6 Linux Firmware Updater Released with New Features and Bug Fixes

Coming three weeks after fwupd 2.1.5, the fwupd 2.1.6 release introduces support for Lenovo dual-bank accessory dongles and paired peripherals, parsing of Hayden Bridge Thunderbolt firmware, hashes for the latest DBX for offline machines, and a new HSI attribute for Coreboot verified boot.

COSMIC 1.2 Desktop Enables AVIF Support, Improves Support for Newer Intel GPUs

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.1, the COSMIC 1.2 release is here to enable AVIF image support for COSMIC backgrounds, improve support for newer Intel GPUs in the COSMIC compositor, add small tweaks to the VPN, Network, Bluetooth, and Battery applets, and improve PipeWire support in the settings daemon.

KDE Plasma 6.7.2 Is Out Now to Improve Support for Chromium-Based Apps

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.7.1, the KDE Plasma 6.7.2 point release promises to improve the full-screen video playback performance in Chromium-based apps, while also fixing a recent regression that could cause Chromium-based apps to freeze if another window was forced into a “Keep Above Others” mode.

Mageia 10 Officially Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, KDE Plasma 6.5, and More

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series and the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Mageia 10 ships with the KDE Plasma 6.5.5, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.22 and KDE Gear 25.12.1 software suites, GNOME 49, and Xfce 4.20 desktop environments as standalone flavors.

ParrotOS 7.3 Released with Linux 7.0, Optimized Builds, and Official Vagrant Boxes

Coming less than two months after Parrot 7.2, the Parrot 7.3 release is here as the third update in the Parrot 7.0 series, which was the first to move from using MATE to KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment. However, MATE and LXQt spins are also available, along with an Enlightenment spin that was introduced in the Parrot 7.1 release.

LinuxGizmos.com

NanoKVM-Go compact USB-C KVM supports WiFi 6 and 4K capture

Sipeed has launched the NanoKVM-Go on Kickstarter as a compact USB-C KVM device for remote access to laptops, mini PCs, tablets, phones, and other USB-C devices. The device combines video capture, keyboard and mouse control, WiFi 6 connectivity, and browser-based access through a single USB-C connection.

RootBoard open-hardware Linux handheld launches with Raspberry Pi Zero support

Kickstarter recently featured the RootBoard, a Raspberry Pi-powered handheld Linux computer aimed at makers, developers, educators, cyberdeck builders, and users interested in a compact open-hardware Linux terminal. The device combines a small display, integrated keyboard, speaker, power-management circuitry, and support for Raspberry Pi Zero-class boards.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 02, 2026

Calming measures still water

Updated This Past Day

  1. Brett Wilson LLP Has Just Lost a Case of Its Biggest Client "IN THE COURT OF APPEAL (CIVIL DIVISION)"
    Is Brett Wilson LLP proud of such clientele?
  2. Gary Smith Says Brett Wilson LLP Engages in SLAPP Against Him Over LinkedIn Post, "This is the Streisand Effect in Real Time"
    "Lawyers who front SLAPP‑style threats on behalf of powerful institutions are not “defending reputation”; they are abusing legal process to intimidate and silence legitimate public‑interest scrutiny."

    New

  3. Links 01/07/2026: Apple and Microsoft Price Hikes, Political Catchup
    Links for the day
  4. Parroting the Script of RAs and PIPs, "Buyouts" and Layoffs by Any Other Name
    Over time people will find out just how many people "leave" IBM
  5. Slop Gives No Real Edge, It's Just Falsely Marketed That Way (FOMO)
    Plagiarism in some measurable form is always bad, irrespective of what we call it
  6. The Microsoft-Owned Media Shows What Spin Microsoft Will Use Amid Mass Layoffs
    Microsoft says goodbye to over 10,000 workers this month
  7. The Media is Shooting Its Own Foot by Peddling Slop and Spam
    Nobody wishes to read slop; as soon as people realise "the news" (or "news site") is LLM trash, they will walk away
  8. Gemini Links 01/07/2026: Wild Flowers, Slop, and Waystone Tools
    Links for the day
  9. Links 01/07/2026: Bending Spoons Makes an 'Exit' ("Going Public"), US Supreme Court Rules on Many Issues
    Links for the day
  10. Misattributing Blame, the Core Issue is Slop
    that issue has nothing to do with Bash
  11. Microsoft: Layoffs Are an Investment
    Sales of the console will take another plunge and debt will skyrocket
  12. Links 01/07/2026: MElon (Elon Musk) "Confronted With List of People He Has Killed", Microsoft Ignores Union, Chooses "Bloodbath"
    Links for the day
  13. The Register MS: Paid-For SPAM Advocating Chinese Colonialism in Africa, Not Even a Disclosure (as Before)
    Does The Register MS recognise what this piece is promoting and who for?
  14. Techrights Never Defended Rapists
    In the past, I and others got falsely accused of "defend[ing] a rapist"
  15. "Regular Silent Layoffs and PIPs" at Microsoft, According to Microsoft Insider
    Many people leave without a fuss, only a signed NDA
  16. Gaming Companies Help Promote Rootkits ('Anticheat') and Help Microsoft Take Control of People's PCs
    The industry in its current form acts a bit more like a cabal of power-hungry companies that actively try to back-door everything and smear people who oppose that
  17. IRC (Internet Relay Chat) Turns 38 Next Month
    IRC did well because over 300k users are on significant networks (simultaneous, also counting bots and cross-network overlaps)
  18. opensourceforu.com is a Slopfarm, It's Not "Open Source" and It's Not "For U"
    Slop "For U"
  19. DRM and Ownership
    We now even have PCs that "expire"
  20. GNU/Linux Reaches 6% in North America
    Tomorrow around 10AM we'll see what preliminary data they get for July
  21. IBM Layoffs Still Happening in 2026, They're Just Not Being Reported
    The demise of IBM accompanies the demise of the media
  22. SLAPP Censorship - Part 124 Out of 200: The Court Deems My Wife Connected to the Case of the Serial Strangler From Microsoft, Invites Her to the Hearing Last Week
    Brett Wilson LLP does not play by the rules
  23. Paying Severance to Staff Laid Off by Microsoft Too Expensive for Microsoft Now?
    When companies earn such a bad reputation (not paying severance to people they discard) it lowers morale even further
  24. Microsoft Mass Layoffs Due to Money Problems (Debt, Lack of Money to Complete Payroll), Not "Hey Hi"
    If Microsoft later comes up with some "Hey Hi" narrative, then immediately reject it
  25. Stop Conflating Free Software With Slop Plagiarism and Time-wasting
    Even decades ago people could use "compute" for lots of fuzzing, then file away false or unaudited reports using bots
  26. What Security Means
    Security does not mean asking Microsoft for permission
  27. Microsoft May be Losing 10,000+ Workers This Month
    Here's the quick math
  28. BSN Senior School Leidschenveen is Shutting Down and What That Means to the European Patent Office (EPO)
    Follow-up meeting with Site Manager VP1 on school matters
  29. Gemini Links 01/07/2026: Keeping (Relatively) Cool plus Adventures in Solar, Camp Snap Cameras and XTEINK X4 Ereader Reviews
    Links for the day
  30. European Patent Office (EPO) Series: Different Strokes For Different Folks
    Organisation operating in two parallel universes
  31. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  32. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, June 30, 2026
    IRC logs for Tuesday, June 30, 2026
  33. GNU/Linux Measured at 4.4% by statCounter, Even More by analytics.usa.gov
    GNU/Linux has fared well
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-06-25 to 2026-07-01
    4596 /irc.shtml
    3739 /index.shtml
    2634 /browse/latest.shtml
    2245 /browse/index.shtml
    1431 /n/2026/06/25/Microsoft_s_Mass_Layoffs_Have_Already_Begun_Could_Not_Wait_Til_.shtml
    1001 /about.shtml
    806 /n/2026/06/27/Akira_Urushibata_on_the_Likely_False_Unverifiable_Claims_Anthro.shtml
    801 /n/2026/06/26/Memory_Leaks_Suck.shtml
    735 /n/2026/06/23/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_116_Out_of_200_5_Years_of_Multiparty_Lawf.shtml
    725 /intro.shtml
    724 /n/2026/06/28/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    697 /n/2026/06/22/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_114_Out_of_200_Thousands_Articles_to_Come.shtml
    689 /n/2026/06/23/Now_a_Word_From_Our_Sponsor.shtml
    684 /n/2026/06/30/Communities_Need_Strong_Leadership_Not_Dictators_Like_IBM.shtml
    678 /n/2026/06/26/Natural_Disasters_and_Personal_Disasters.shtml
    667 /n/2026/06/21/Cybersecurity_Does_Not_Mean_Asking_Microsoft_for_Permission_to_.shtml
    662 /n/2026/06/22/Internally_Important_Externally_Irrelevant_IBM_in_a_Nutshell.shtml
    661 /n/2026/06/26/Microsoft_Already_Closing_Down_Studios_According_to_Some_Publis.shtml
    661 /n/2026/06/23/Links_23_06_2026_Apple_Price_Hikes_and_Technical_Debt_in_Slop.shtml
    648 /n/2026/06/28/Jim_Not_Dead_Yet.shtml
    642 /n/2026/06/27/Don_t_Settle_for_Slop.shtml
    641 /n/2026/06/25/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    640 /n/2026/06/27/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    635 /n/2026/06/26/Gemini_Links_26_06_2026_Negativity_of_Reddit_and_Moving_Blog_to.shtml
    628 /n/2026/06/24/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_117_Out_of_200_Libel_Tourism_or_Defamatio.shtml
    624 /n/2026/06/25/Links_25_06_2026_Why_We_Need_Seed_Legislation_and_XBox_Chaos_Pr.shtml
    617 /n/2026/06/26/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    617 /n/2026/06/21/IBM_Pays_the_Media_and_Cons_Some_Journalists_Into_Participating.shtml
    616 /n/2026/06/26/Firehose_of_Spam_Fake_News_From_The_Register_MS_Today.shtml
    614 /n/2026/06/29/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    614 /n/2026/06/25/The_Register_MS_is_Promoting_a_Pyramid_Scheme_for_Money_But_It_.shtml
    610 /n/2026/06/22/Links_22_06_2026_Ubisoft_Co_founder_Dies_Americans_Have_Turned_.shtml
    597 /n/2026/06/27/Links_27_06_2026_More_Restrictions_on_Social_Control_Media_and_.shtml
    591 /n/2025/05/17/Slopwatch_Microsoft_s_Anti_Linux_Propaganda_and_Cover_up_Slopfa.shtml
    572 /n/2026/06/27/Summer_Plans_in_Tux_Machines.shtml
    569 /n/2026/06/29/In_Signal_of_Weakness_or_Phasing_Out_XBox_Not_Sustainable_Accor.shtml
    565 /n/2026/06/25/Planning_20_Year_Techrights_Event.shtml
    563 /n/2026/01/07/Projection_Tactics_Part_II_Causing_Serious_Harm_to_Many_People_.shtml
    563 /n/2026/06/29/Modern_Web_Stop_You_Are_Browsing_Too_Fast.shtml
    553 /n/2026/06/27/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Series_Team_Campinos_in_Split.shtml
    548 /n/2026/06/29/Pushing_to_the_Top.shtml
    547 /n/2026/06/28/Microsoft_Layoffs_So_Big_They_Cannot_Even_Wait_for_D_Day_July_1.shtml
    546 /n/2026/06/27/Next_Week_s_Bloodbath_at_Microsoft_Includes_Silent_Layoffs_Whic.shtml
    541 /n/2026/06/28/Follow_the_Real_Security_Experts.shtml
    533 /n/2026/06/26/Links_26_06_2026_RIP_Om_Malik_1966_2026.shtml
    532 /n/2026/06/25/Gemini_Links_25_06_2026_Hobbies_Change_Young_love_Strange_Encou.shtml
    532 /n/2026/06/26/IBM_PIP_Stories_Told_in_Public_Fake_IBM_News_Fabricated_Claims_.shtml
    531 /n/2026/06/25/Assessing_the_Worth_of_a_Life.shtml
    529 /n/2026/06/30/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    528 /n/2026/06/29/Laptop_Bricked_After_Microsoft_Certificates_Expiry.shtml
    526 /n/2026/06/28/Whistleblowers_Improve_the_World.shtml
    525 /n/2026/06/27/Saying_No_is_Not_a_Bad_Thing.shtml
    524 /n/2026/06/28/Outsourcing_is_Not_Security.shtml
    522 /n/2026/06/26/After_Years_of_Bluewashing_People_Who_Are_Still_Labelled_Red_Ha.shtml
    521 /n/2026/06/27/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_120_Out_of_200_Garrett_Undermines_His_Own.shtml
    510 /n/2026/06/29/Contact_Members_of_the_EPO_Administrative_Council_Tell_Them_the.shtml
    507 /n/2026/06/25/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_118_Out_of_200_Exposing_Crimes_is_Not_a_C.shtml
    507 /n/2026/01/22/Five_Years_Ago_After_We_Broke_the_Story_About_Richard_Stallman_.shtml

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