SFC Says Boycott GitHub (Microsoft), Grafana Labs and Licensing Rug-Pulls

The most common question founders ask me is “What’s your opinion on rug-pulls and license changes?” My answer is that community backlash and controversy are often exaggerated, that license changes are not automatically bad, and that they should be used for the occasional harmonious re-calibration.

So let’s look at relicensing, why it makes sense, when it goes wrong, and how to do it gracefully. I will include some lessons learned from our relicensing projects at Grafana Labs, though this blog post represents only my own opinion and not those of my past employer, Grafana Labs.