Free Software and Standards Leftovers

Let me be 100% clear to venue owners and promoters, I know you have to cater to these, but all of these mechanisms suck. I don't have social media but my friends who do will at best get 1 out of 100 events surfaced by the algorithm. I can't tell you how many times we've missed shows because it just wasn't surfaced. Your e-mail announcements will almost certainly be ignored. Even though I don't use either of the e-mail duopolies and therefore generally don't have e-mail that I asked for go to my Spam folder I still find that event announcements almost never arrive at the intersection of I am in the mood to read them and I am looking for something to do. Because of that I just don't subscribe to mailing lists. For the same reason that e-mail doesn't work, the ticket apps don't work. I mean, again being an old tech person, I don't actually allow any of those apps to actually notify me of anything and I only open them to buy tickets or to get into events but I would imagine that most of the time the attention-seeking notifications would frequently show up when I just don't care.