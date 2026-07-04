news
Free Software and Standards Leftovers
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Andy Bell ☛ Rendering AT protocol posts on my /feed
I’m again, going to be doing a lot of the same sort of work I did for the WordPress integration, but as this is the first iteration of the AT protocol, it’s going to be a lot simpler than that.
Just like with the WordPress integration, I used Astro’s pagination capabilities to build a paginated “feed” of posts, to satisfy the “Basic rendering of my AT protocol posts” part of the core features I outlined at the beginning of this series.
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FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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France24 ☛ EU ‘tech sovereignty’: Uncoupling from the US and China?
The EU is trying to assert its strategic independence in an unstable world – a world of bullies, as some members of the EU Parliament describe it. That means independence in matters of defence and energy supplies, but also in the whole field of tech. The European Commission says non-EU companies provide more than 80 percent of the EU’s digital products and services. One of the key proposals aimed at changing that is the “Tech Sovereignty Package”, which was presented in early June. With our guests, we dive into the initiative, explain the geopolitical context and ask what it would take for the bloc to achieve real technological sovereignty.
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Standards/Consortia
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Digital Camera World ☛ Hasselblad made “the finest stills camera ever” – and it just released the one feature photographers have been asking about for years
RAW files from cameras like the Hasselblad X2D II 100C – the “finest stills camera ever made” according to my colleague James Artaius – are packed with 100MP resolution and dynamic range.
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Matthew J Ernisse ☛ Please, Let Me Subscribe To Your Calendar
Let me be 100% clear to venue owners and promoters, I know you have to cater to these, but all of these mechanisms suck. I don't have social media but my friends who do will at best get 1 out of 100 events surfaced by the algorithm. I can't tell you how many times we've missed shows because it just wasn't surfaced. Your e-mail announcements will almost certainly be ignored. Even though I don't use either of the e-mail duopolies and therefore generally don't have e-mail that I asked for go to my Spam folder I still find that event announcements almost never arrive at the intersection of I am in the mood to read them and I am looking for something to do. Because of that I just don't subscribe to mailing lists. For the same reason that e-mail doesn't work, the ticket apps don't work. I mean, again being an old tech person, I don't actually allow any of those apps to actually notify me of anything and I only open them to buy tickets or to get into events but I would imagine that most of the time the attention-seeking notifications would frequently show up when I just don't care.
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