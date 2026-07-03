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Calibre 9.11 E-Book Manager Adds Support for Exporting Annotations as HTML Pages
Coming only a week after Calibre 9.10, the Calibre 9.11 release is a small one that only introduces the ability to export annotations as a standalone web page in the HTML format, which can be viewed in any web browser. The HTML pages feature support for light and dark themes, as well as searching and filtering by highlight style..
Calibre 9.11 also updates the Ask AI feature in the E-book viewer to allow using the {selected} placeholder when typing free-form queries to the AI agent, and improves the E-book viewer’s text area to resize correctly when Calibre’s main window is resized, and the scrollbar is enabled.