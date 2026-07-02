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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 02, 2026



Quoting: We're campaigning for free software. We need your help — Free Software Foundation — Working together for free software —

I'm Greg Farough, the campaigns manager of the Free Software Foundation (FSF). If you haven't heard from me in a while, it's because the campaigns team has been heads-down in researching the latest threats to software freedom and promoting real digital rights all over the globe. We've been particularly concerned with the glut of age verification bills springing up all over the United States and elsewhere; proposed bans on VPNs; and the ongoing, more general encroachment of proprietary software on all of our basic freedoms. We've also been preparing for this year's International Day Against DRM on July 17th. We do all of this to educate the public about free software; caution them against the latest "offerings" from Apple, Microsoft, and Google; steer them away from streaming dis-services; defend their privacy; and more. That amounts to sixteen(!) campaigns with just three full-time staff members.

The fight can seem overwhelming, especially in the wake of one specific social media titan and proprietary software slinger recently becoming the world's first trillionaire. What do three people at a small Massachusetts-based nonprofit have to compare against that? The answer is our principles.

For decades, the FSF has stuck to its message that users should be able to have full control over their machines. We cannot allow these freedoms to be limited based on anyone's age, location, sexual orientation, migration status, or any other characteristic some suit on a senate floor determines to be a good method of censoring the populace and limiting access to technology. Digital discrimination to any such extent is possible only with proprietary software.