We're campaigning for free software. We need your help

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LinuxGizmos.com

NanoKVM-Go compact USB-C KVM supports WiFi 6 and 4K capture

Sipeed has launched the NanoKVM-Go on Kickstarter as a compact USB-C KVM device for remote access to laptops, mini PCs, tablets, phones, and other USB-C devices. The device combines video capture, keyboard and mouse control, WiFi 6 connectivity, and browser-based access through a single USB-C connection.

RootBoard open-hardware Linux handheld launches with Raspberry Pi Zero support

Kickstarter recently featured the RootBoard, a Raspberry Pi-powered handheld Linux computer aimed at makers, developers, educators, cyberdeck builders, and users interested in a compact open-hardware Linux terminal. The device combines a small display, integrated keyboard, speaker, power-management circuitry, and support for Raspberry Pi Zero-class boards.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.9.1

This attack is unlikely, but could be performed by a strong attacker, such as a government or a hacking firm. We are not aware of this vulnerability being used in practice until now.

Arti 2.5.0 released: Stable Counter Galois Onion

This release marks Counter Galois Onion as a stable feature and includes it in full feature builds. Likewise, Congestion Control is now enabled in default builds of Arti, increasing the overall speed without any further configuration.

9to5Linux

KDE Gear 26.04.3 Released as the Last Update in the KDE Gear 26.04 Series

Coming a month after KDE Gear 26.04.2, the KDE Gear 26.04.3 release is here with small improvements to the Elisa music player to change output device when changing the global output, increases drawer width in the KDE Itinerary travel assistent, and no longer shows connection information for disconnected devices in KDE Connect.

System76 Launches New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with 18-Hour Battery Life

For the first time ever, the Lemur Pro laptop is available in two variants: a 14-inch model with a Full HD+ (1920×1200) display and a 16-inch model with a QHD+ (2560×1600) display. Both models feature a wide view angle, 72% NTSC, a matte finish, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The new Lemur Pro also features a multitouch clickpad and a backlit US QWERTY keyboard.

Fwupd 2.1.6 Linux Firmware Updater Released with New Features and Bug Fixes

Coming three weeks after fwupd 2.1.5, the fwupd 2.1.6 release introduces support for Lenovo dual-bank accessory dongles and paired peripherals, parsing of Hayden Bridge Thunderbolt firmware, hashes for the latest DBX for offline machines, and a new HSI attribute for Coreboot verified boot.

COSMIC 1.2 Desktop Enables AVIF Support, Improves Support for Newer Intel GPUs

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.1, the COSMIC 1.2 release is here to enable AVIF image support for COSMIC backgrounds, improve support for newer Intel GPUs in the COSMIC compositor, add small tweaks to the VPN, Network, Bluetooth, and Battery applets, and improve PipeWire support in the settings daemon.

KDE Plasma 6.7.2 Is Out Now to Improve Support for Chromium-Based Apps

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.7.1, the KDE Plasma 6.7.2 point release promises to improve the full-screen video playback performance in Chromium-based apps, while also fixing a recent regression that could cause Chromium-based apps to freeze if another window was forced into a “Keep Above Others” mode.

Mageia 10 Officially Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, KDE Plasma 6.5, and More

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series and the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Mageia 10 ships with the KDE Plasma 6.5.5, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.22 and KDE Gear 25.12.1 software suites, GNOME 49, and Xfce 4.20 desktop environments as standalone flavors.

ParrotOS 7.3 Released with Linux 7.0, Optimized Builds, and Official Vagrant Boxes

Coming less than two months after Parrot 7.2, the Parrot 7.3 release is here as the third update in the Parrot 7.0 series, which was the first to move from using MATE to KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment. However, MATE and LXQt spins are also available, along with an Enlightenment spin that was introduced in the Parrot 7.1 release.

Internet Society

NDSS Symposium 2027 Heads to Seoul: Expanding Global Collaboration in Cybersecurity Research

For more than three decades, the Network and Distributed System Security (NDSS) Symposium has brought together leading cybersecurity researchers, academics, and practitioners from around the world to advance cutting-edge work.

news

We're campaigning for free software. We need your help

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 02, 2026

FSF Free Software Foundation

Quoting: We're campaigning for free software. We need your help — Free Software Foundation — Working together for free software —

I'm Greg Farough, the campaigns manager of the Free Software Foundation (FSF). If you haven't heard from me in a while, it's because the campaigns team has been heads-down in researching the latest threats to software freedom and promoting real digital rights all over the globe. We've been particularly concerned with the glut of age verification bills springing up all over the United States and elsewhere; proposed bans on VPNs; and the ongoing, more general encroachment of proprietary software on all of our basic freedoms. We've also been preparing for this year's International Day Against DRM on July 17th. We do all of this to educate the public about free software; caution them against the latest "offerings" from Apple, Microsoft, and Google; steer them away from streaming dis-services; defend their privacy; and more. That amounts to sixteen(!) campaigns with just three full-time staff members.

The fight can seem overwhelming, especially in the wake of one specific social media titan and proprietary software slinger recently becoming the world's first trillionaire. What do three people at a small Massachusetts-based nonprofit have to compare against that? The answer is our principles.

For decades, the FSF has stuck to its message that users should be able to have full control over their machines. We cannot allow these freedoms to be limited based on anyone's age, location, sexual orientation, migration status, or any other characteristic some suit on a senate floor determines to be a good method of censoring the populace and limiting access to technology. Digital discrimination to any such extent is possible only with proprietary software.

Read On!

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