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Ultramarine 44 Is Out Based on Fedora Linux 44, Linux 7.0, and KDE Plasma 6.7
Coming seven months after Ultramarine 43, the Ultramarine 44 release is based on the Fedora Linux 44 distribution and comes with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment on the flagship edition, which features the KDE Frameworks 6.27 and KDE Gear 26.04.2 software suites built on Qt 6.11.1.
Apart from the KDE goodies, Ultramarine 44 also brings some love to the standalone GNOME, Xfce, and Budgie editions with upgrades to the latest GNOME 50, Xfce 4.20, and Budgie 10.10 desktop environments series.