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Shutdowns at Microsoft
Later today we expect to see some numbers for July. Windows is going downhill.
As per recent reports, in the coming days many people will be laid off at Microsoft and whole studios will be shut down (due to financial problems). Quoting Mashable: "Compulsion Games, Double Fine, and Ninja Theory round out the list of studios that might cease to exist as soon as next week, per previous reports. One of Xbox's major issues during the last decade or so has been a distinct inability to consistently ship first-party games, and shutting down or spinning off several studios is unlikely to help in that regard. Layoffs in other parts of the Xbox business that are not otherwise shutting down are also likely, per GamesBeat."
Microsoft is not as powerful as it used to be. It's just faking it. █
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