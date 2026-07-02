Shutdowns at Microsoft

For more than three decades, the Network and Distributed System Security (NDSS) Symposium has brought together leading cybersecurity researchers, academics, and practitioners from around the world to advance cutting-edge work.

Coming less than two months after Parrot 7.2, the Parrot 7.3 release is here as the third update in the Parrot 7.0 series, which was the first to move from using MATE to KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment. However, MATE and LXQt spins are also available, along with an Enlightenment spin that was introduced in the Parrot 7.1 release.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series and the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Mageia 10 ships with the KDE Plasma 6.5.5, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.22 and KDE Gear 25.12.1 software suites, GNOME 49, and Xfce 4.20 desktop environments as standalone flavors.

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.7.1, the KDE Plasma 6.7.2 point release promises to improve the full-screen video playback performance in Chromium-based apps, while also fixing a recent regression that could cause Chromium-based apps to freeze if another window was forced into a “Keep Above Others” mode.

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.1, the COSMIC 1.2 release is here to enable AVIF image support for COSMIC backgrounds, improve support for newer Intel GPUs in the COSMIC compositor, add small tweaks to the VPN, Network, Bluetooth, and Battery applets, and improve PipeWire support in the settings daemon.

Coming three weeks after fwupd 2.1.5, the fwupd 2.1.6 release introduces support for Lenovo dual-bank accessory dongles and paired peripherals, parsing of Hayden Bridge Thunderbolt firmware, hashes for the latest DBX for offline machines, and a new HSI attribute for Coreboot verified boot.

For the first time ever, the Lemur Pro laptop is available in two variants: a 14-inch model with a Full HD+ (1920×1200) display and a 16-inch model with a QHD+ (2560×1600) display. Both models feature a wide view angle, 72% NTSC, a matte finish, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The new Lemur Pro also features a multitouch clickpad and a backlit US QWERTY keyboard.

Coming a month after KDE Gear 26.04.2, the KDE Gear 26.04.3 release is here with small improvements to the Elisa music player to change output device when changing the global output, increases drawer width in the KDE Itinerary travel assistent, and no longer shows connection information for disconnected devices in KDE Connect.

This release marks Counter Galois Onion as a stable feature and includes it in full feature builds. Likewise, Congestion Control is now enabled in default builds of Arti, increasing the overall speed without any further configuration.

This attack is unlikely, but could be performed by a strong attacker, such as a government or a hacking firm. We are not aware of this vulnerability being used in practice until now.

Sipeed has launched the NanoKVM-Go on Kickstarter as a compact USB-C KVM device for remote access to laptops, mini PCs, tablets, phones, and other USB-C devices. The device combines video capture, keyboard and mouse control, WiFi 6 connectivity, and browser-based access through a single USB-C connection.

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Shutdowns at Microsoft

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 02, 2026



Later today we expect to see some numbers for July. Windows is going downhill.

As per recent reports, in the coming days many people will be laid off at Microsoft and whole studios will be shut down (due to financial problems). Quoting Mashable: "Compulsion Games, Double Fine, and Ninja Theory round out the list of studios that might cease to exist as soon as next week, per previous reports. One of Xbox's major issues during the last decade or so has been a distinct inability to consistently ship first-party games, and shutting down or spinning off several studios is unlikely to help in that regard. Layoffs in other parts of the Xbox business that are not otherwise shutting down are also likely, per GamesBeat."

Microsoft is not as powerful as it used to be. It's just faking it. █

Image source: A baby chicken set among antique jars and papers