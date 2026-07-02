news
today's howtos
-
How to Install Claude Desktop on FunOS
Claude Desktop brings Anthropic’s Hey Hi (AI) assistant to your GNU/Linux desktop, allowing you to interact with Claude through a native application instead of a web browser. The official GNU/Linux beta supports Ubuntu and Debian, making it compatible with recent versions of FunOS based on Ubuntu LTS.
-
Setup Debian Trixie with btrfs as root FS and separate boot folder with ext4 in UEFI mode
-
Linuxize ☛ Linux Wildcards and Globbing Explained
How shell wildcards and globbing work in Linux: the *, ?, and [...] patterns, brace expansion, why globbing is not regex, and how to control it with quoting.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Control Touchpad Scroll Speed in Ubuntu 26.04 | 24.04 [The Easy Way]
Want to adjust the touchpad 2-finger scrolling speed in Ubuntu 26.04, Ubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu 22.04 with default GNOME Desktop on Wayland? There’s now a free open-source application that provides a graphical user interface to do the things as easy as a few mouse clicks.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Redux Toolkit on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Install Redux Toolkit on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04, and 22.04 from inside the JavaScript project that owns the lockfile, using npm by default or Yarn and pnpm when the project already uses them, while keeping Node.js source choices separate from npm registry dependencies so readers avoid APT package-name dead ends.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install VirtualBox on Fedora 44
Setting up a virtual machine should feel simple, but on Fedora it rarely is.
-
TecMint ☛ Set Up a Local Caching DNS Resolver with Unbound on Rocky Linux 10
That’s unnecessary network traffic and adds a small delay to every request. A local caching DNS resolver solves this problem by storing recently used DNS records and reusing them until they expire. On Rocky Linux 10, you can set one up with Unbound in about ten minutes.
-
Hackaday ☛ Positioning Without Satellites Or Base Stations
We’re all used to satellite navigation systems such as GPS or GLONASS, sheer magic in which the combination of a set of reference transmitters and super-accurate timing information can be used to calculate a position to an astounding precision. They had land based predecessors such as LORAN and Decca Navigator which worked in a similar fashion but with fixed land-based reference transmitters. Terra is an attempt to do the same thing without a network of dedicated transmitters, instead using FM broadcast transmitters as its fixed points.
-
Hackaday ☛ UDP Broadcasting And Easily Finding Network Services
Local area networks (LANs) that use technologies like Ethernet and Wi-Fi are incredibly useful for letting devices talk with each other. Yet a core problem here is knowing which devices are where on the network, as anyone who has ever tried to add a network printer or network share to their system can probably attest to. Unless you happen to know the IP address of the LAN device, the port, and protocol, the target device may as well be located on the Moon without further help, such as automatic network discovery in lieu of waddling over to the device and reading the label listing its IP address.
-
Raymond Camden ☛ Building Custom Form Selection Blocks - no JS, all CSS
On submitting the form, there will be something representing the selected value, along with any other form field values as well. In theory, the "thing" you select can be any arbitrary block with the selection look and feel being whatever makes sense for your site.
So given this UX, I was curious how I'd build it myself.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ 3 sudo replacements and the one that makes it entirely useless
Changing your sudo implementation is about as interesting as changing your underpants, but switching to an entirely new operating system is far more exciting. While people debate the intricacies of sudo and setuid, one vendor leaves the door open to attackers—but it's not what you think.
There are only a few ways we can solve the sudo problem: better implementations, safer code, or containment. Opendoas, run0, and sudo-rs do these to varying degrees, but Qubes does one of them so well that sudo doesn't even matter.