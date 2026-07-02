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6 Backup Tools for Linux Users of All Kind
Quoting: 6 Backup Tools for Linux Users of All Kind —
There's no shortage of free backup tools on Linux. The problem is choosing which one to use.
The choice of backup tool depends on what you're actually doing. Someone backing up a home folder on a GNOME desktop has nothing in common (backup tool wise) with someone running five servers and a NAS.
In other words, different types of Linux users would have different need of a backup software.
Let me share you a variety of backup tools you can use in a variety of situations in Linux.