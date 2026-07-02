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I've tested many portable Linux distros, but PorteuX is the one I keep on my USB drive
Quoting: I've tested many portable Linux distros, but PorteuX is the one I keep on my USB drive | ZDNET —
There have been several times over the past few months that I've thought, "Man, I wish I had Linux to run on this machine." Maybe I'm in someone's office where they're having networking issues, and the only machines available are Windows 11 -- which I do not like nor want to use.
Or maybe I'm at a friend's house and want to show them what Linux looks like and what it can do.
When those situations arise, I'm always grateful to have a portable Linux distribution on a USB drive that I can boot from and use.
I've tried many, many portable Linux distributions over the years, but PorteuX may well be the best.