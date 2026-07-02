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Open Hardware/Modding: PaperBoy, Raspberry Pi, and More
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CNX Software ☛ PaperBoy Game Boy Emulator works at 60 FPS on ESP32-S3 E Ink devkit
60 FPS gaming on an E Ink display? That doesn’t seem right… But that’s exactly what Wenting Zhang’s PaperBoy Game Boy emulator project does, using the M5Stack PaperS3 devkit, pairing an ESP32-S3 wireless microcontroller with a 4.7-inch E Ink display with 960 x 540 resolution. One of the tricks here is that the bottom part of the ePaper touchscreen display is used for control buttons and doesn’t need to be refreshed, while the active part only requires 160 x 144 resolution, scaled three times to represent various shades of grey.
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CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi CM0-based industrial data acquisition gateway features RS-485, RS-232, DI, and DO interfaces
EDATEC ED-IPC1200 is an industrial data acquisition gateway powered by the Raspberry Pi Compute Module Zero (CM0), designed for industrial automation and edge applications with various I/O interfaces, a fanless design, and a wide range (9–28V) DC power input. The industrial computer features RS-485, RS-232, four digital inputs, and four digital outputs for data acquisition and equipment control, and supports Ethernet, and optional Wi-Fi/Bluetooth and/or 4G LTE connectivity.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ NanoKVM-Go compact USB-C KVM supports WiFi 6 and 4K capture
Sipeed has launched the NanoKVM-Go on Kickstarter as a compact USB-C KVM device for remote access to laptops, mini PCs, tablets, phones, and other USB-C devices. The device combines video capture, keyboard and mouse control, WiFi 6 connectivity, and browser-based access through a single USB-C connection.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ RootBoard open-hardware Linux handheld launches with Raspberry Pi Zero support
Kickstarter recently featured the RootBoard, a Raspberry Pi-powered handheld Linux computer aimed at makers, developers, educators, cyberdeck builders, and users interested in a compact open-hardware Linux terminal. The device combines a small display, integrated keyboard, speaker, power-management circuitry, and support for Raspberry Pi Zero-class boards.
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Digital Camera World ☛ "The MOST pistol grip ever" – Is this Luna camera accessory cool, or will it get you arrested?
Byron Seven a tech maker, designer, and self-proclaimed everyday cary gear enthusiast, has created this pistol-grip accessory for the new Insta360 Luna series of cameras – but does it look a bit too like a gun?
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Hackaday ☛ No-Drill Sailing Kit For A Canoe
All of the wooden parts of this build were custom-built from common lumber with finishing touches from a router to soften all of the hard edges. Canoe sailing is fairly popular, although without the leeboards these common sailing kits are often meant for downwind sailing only. A complete setup like this turns it into a much more capable craft. Without a canoe as a base vessel to start with, though, a complete sailing vessel can be built from common lumber as well.
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Flipper Blog ☛ The Future of Flipper Zero Development
We've seen the strong reaction from the community over the idea that we've stopped developing the Flipper Zero firmware. We want to address this and let you know that we've heard all your feedback and have decided to rethink our approach to maintaining the project and engaging with the community.
TL;DR: We've allocated resources to maintain Flipper Zero firmware and support community contributions. From now on, community requests and contributions will be reviewed under new rules: voting for feature requests in GitHub Discussions, clearer pull request guidelines, and mandatory integration testing.
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Hackaday ☛ Engineering Micro-Submarines To Replace Fish
Rather than give each robot fish full autonomy, they are instead controlled by a central system. This then raised the problem of radio frequency communication while underwater. The theory was that 433 MHz transceivers would still work for something the size of an aquarium before attenuation spoils things, which a quick test confirmed to be true.
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CNX Software ☛ Sipeed NanoKVM-Go – A 4K USB-C KVM with Recall-like function, Hey Hi (AI) integration (Crowdfunding)
Sipeed NanoKVM-Go is a 4K USB-C KVM designed to control any USB-C device from anywhere with one cable. It also supports “full screen memory”, a function similar to the controversial Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Recall feature, which enables an Hey Hi (AI) agent to search through your screenshots. Remote control software works fine until your system freezes or BIOS access is required, and traditional KVMs do the job with HDMI, USB, Ethernet, power cables, and adapters, but that’s a bit too much when working on the go. The NanoKVM-Go aims to solve all these little issues with a small and light device that requires only one cable to the target, while the host connects to the USB KVM over WiFi 6.