news
Red Hat Parrots Buzzwords and Promotes Plagiarism (IBM's Goal) - to the Point of Censoring and Killing Communities
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Phoronix ☛ Fedora Council Seeks To Shutdown Current Discussions Over Hey Hi (AI) Developer Desktop [Ed: Fedora Council is 100% IBM staff]
Stemming from the widely varying views over the recent Fedora proposal for an "AI Developer Desktop" catering to running local Hey Hi (AI) and machine learning workloads in pre-configured environments with a seamless hardware-accelerated experience, the Fedora Council issued a statement this evening to effectively shutdown discussions for now over a Fedora Hey Hi (AI) Developer Desktop and to pause the Fedora Community Initiatives process...
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Red Hat Official ☛ The evolution of infrastructure automation in the age of AI: 4 key takeaways from Red Hat Summit 2026 [Ed: Trying to inflate IBM's stock (lying to shareholders) with hype like "the age of AI"]
Across the keynotes and more than 50 technical sessions, Red Hat made its position clear—organizations don't need to start over for the AI era. Instead, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform is acting as the trusted, deterministic execution layer for autonomous AI.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Agentic AI on Red Hat OpenShift: What enterprises are doing right now [Ed: Red Hat is selling slop instead of proper things]
Platform engineering and operations leaders from across industries—including airlines, utilities, financial services, higher education, and government—gathered for a candid conversation about agentic AI at Red Hat Summit 2026. We wanted to find out what's actually working, where the risks lie, and how teams are finding value today.
2 more slop promotions:
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Inside the vLLM-Omni architecture: Serving Qwen3-Omni [Ed: Red Hat is pushing slop, this will backfire.]
Serving a large language model (LLM) is a well-worn path by now: tokens in, tokens out, and vLLM has spent years making that fast and efficient. Multimodal inputs already fit that path. For example, a vision-language model encodes an image into embeddings, merges them with the text, and relies on autoregressive text generation underneath.
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Build a multi-agent supervisor pattern on Red Bait AI [Ed: Instead of focusing on Linux Red Hat promotes plagiarism machines.]
Picture this scenario. It is 2 AM. Checkout is down. Customers cannot pay.
You jump between Grafana, search application logs, and scroll through last month's incident reports, looking for the deployment that caused the same symptoms. Three systems. Three sets of credentials. Three different types of sensitive data.