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DDOS Attacks on Techrights Also Impacted Tux Machines
Yesterday the DDoS attack had gotten worse than before. We tried not to say much about them. The issue began in April.
Attribution is the difficult part, but intensity and timing offer a clue (the attacks come from botnets; no clue there). They seem to be AFK-aware and may be coordinated by 'DDoS-for-hire' groups. Hired by who? One can guess.
This problem is not foreign to us. We sort of got accustomed to it. It predates EPO coverage (Novell was our focus at the time). It coincides with particular events (or coverage) or intensifies doing those events.
Earlier this week there was a demonstration during an important (historic) meetup - an event that can spell the end of Campinos and his goons. We ran a series related to that. At the same time a new sort of attack was launched against us, targeting our domain.
DDoS attacks are not a "badge of honour". They are a nuisance. Nevertheless, they have remind us of the growing impact of material we publish. █
Image source: Danish man