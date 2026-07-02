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Won't be Censored
There are cyber attacks against our Web sites this week. These attacks take several different forms. These are clearly censorship attempts. We have paper trail to prove that.
Any attacks - no matter their form - tend to indicate fear. In this case, the fear is that information that we published will be available and remain available for many years to come.
Sustaining attacks is one thing; reporting them is another. What's happening is illegal. It will be treated as such.
We'll carry on publishing as usual. Curtailing access to information is never a winning strategy for all sorts of reasons. █
Image source: Wormwood Meteor Of Revelation