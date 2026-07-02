Best Free and Open Source Software: June 2026 Updates

Here’s the latest from our hand-picked software recommendations. This month alone, we’ve published 139 new and updated roundups, giving you even more ways to uncover exceptional tools from across the open-source world. And that’s only part of the story — LinuxLinks is also brimming with fresh hardware coverage, reviews, and hands-on Linux testing.

We’re here to champion free and open-source software, celebrate the projects that deserve wider attention, and help readers find the very best tools the community has to offer.