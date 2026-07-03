news
Security Leftovers
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Security Week ☛ Cisco Confirms In-the-Wild Exploitation of Unified CM Vulnerability
A PoC exploit has been available since public disclosure, and the first exploitation attempts were observed last week.
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Security Week ☛ FortiBleed Campaign Linked to INC, Lynx Ransomware Attacks
Researchers say credentials harvested from hundreds of thousands of FortiGate firewalls are being used to facilitate ransomware attacks by the INC and Lynx operations.
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Security Week ☛ CISA Warns of Actively Exploited Abusive Monopolist Microsoft SharePoint Vulnerability
CISA says threat actors are exploiting a recently patched SharePoint remote code execution vulnerability (CVE-2026-45659).
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Security Week ☛ New CitrixBleed Vulnerability Exploited Immediately After Public Disclosure
Hackers are targeting NetScaler appliances using public PoC code to retrieve arbitrary memory content in the HTTP response.
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Latvia ☛ PM Kulbergs dissatisfied with cybersecurity in state companies
The first signs of a breach in the system at AS "Latvijas Valsts meži" (LVM) cyberattack were detected as early as June 11, when suspicious activity was identified, while the actual malicious activities took place on the night of June 22–23, said Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs (United List) on July 2.
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (giflib, kernel, mariadb:10.11, mod_http2, php, rrdtool, ruby, ruby:3.3, and ruby:4.0), Debian (jq and node-lodash), Fedora (caddy, hut, ipp-usb, kernel, opkssh, rclone, thunderbird, and transmission), SUSE (389-ds, 7zip, alsa, amazon-ecs-init, avahi, cadvisor, cosign, cups, dnsdist, docker, dracut, firefox, firewalld, giflib, glib-networking, glycin-loaders, google-cloud-sap-agent, google-guest-agent, gsasl, hauler, helm, ImageMagick, kernel, keylime, krb5, libaom, libexif, libgcrypt, libnfs, libssh2_org, loupe, lrzip, mutt, ncurses, nodejs22, openCryptoki, openssh, openssl-3, pacemaker, perl-Config-IniFiles, perl-CSS-Minifier-XS, perl-DBI, perl-JavaScript-Minifier-XS, perl-libwww-perl, postfix, python-click, python-idna, python-Markdown, python-joblib, python-handy-archives, python-apache-libcloud, python-WebOb, python-PyGithub, python-soupsieve, python-pip, python-pytest-html, python-python-dotenv, python-python-multipart, python-starlette, python-tornado6, python-zeroconf, python311, python311-jupyter-server, rpcbind, sed, sg3_utils, tar, tiff, and util-linux), and Ubuntu (kernel, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.15, linux-aws-fips, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.15, linux-azure-fde-5.15, linux-fips, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-fips, linux-gke, linux-gkeop, linux-hwe-5.15, linux-ibm, linux-ibm-5.15, linux-intel-iot-realtime, linux-intel-iotg, linux-kvm, linux-lowlatency, linux-lowlatency-hwe-5.15, linux-nvidia, linux-nvidia-tegra, linux-nvidia-tegra-5.15, linux-nvidia-tegra-igx, linux-oracle, linux-realtime, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-fips, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-fips, linux-ibm, linux-nvidia, linux-nvidia-6.8, linux-oracle, linux-realtime, linux-realtime-6.8, linux-oem-6.17, and linux-oem-7.0).
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Ubuntu Linux Kernel Multiple Vulnerabilities
Multiple vulnerabilities were identified in Ubuntu Linux Kernel. A remote attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to trigger sensitive information disclosure, denial of service condition, remote code execution, security restriction bypass and elevation of privilege on the targeted system.
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SUSE Linux Kernel Multiple Vulnerabilities
Multiple vulnerabilities were identified in SUSE Linux Kernel. A remote attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to trigger sensitive information disclosure, elevation of privilege, security restriction, denial of service condition and data manipulation on the targeted system.
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RedHat Linux Kernel Multiple Vulnerabilities
Multiple vulnerabilities were identified in RedHat Linux Kernel. A remote attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to trigger security restriction bypass, remote code execution, data manipulation, denial of service condition, elevation of privilege and sensitive information disclosure on the targeted system.