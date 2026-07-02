Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing Leftovers

We are ecstatic to announce that we have released the second alpha version of Pidgin 3.0!!! This release has an official version number of 2.96.0. We will continue releasing in this fashion until we are ready for 3.0.0 which will be the release we consider ready for end users. You can read more about our development phases here.

The release can be found on SourceForge and should show up on Flathub Beta shortly.