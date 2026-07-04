news
KDE and GNOME Updates: This Week in GNOME, Dolphin, and More
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K Desktop Environment/KDE
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Kai Uwe ☛ Attention to Detail
A couple of months ago I improved some of our dialogs and this time I worked on some more. Did you know that you can just paste the clipboard’s content into the Dolphin file manager or on the desktop to create a new file from it?
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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GNOME ☛ Laureen Caliman: Pick a word, any word
Over the past few weeks, I have been writing the backend for the vocabulary-puzzle generator for Crosswords.
But what entirely dictates a valid word placement whilst being mindful of all edge cases and managing the state of the puzzle upon the exploration of possible solutions?
Finding valid intersections
For each word in the list, the vocab generator searches for every valid location where the word at the current depth could be added (or not added) to the current puzzle. A candidate must satisfy several constraints: [...]
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Michael Calabrese: Pitivi Timeline Ruler | Widget Maturing
Hello GNOME, This is a progress report on the Pitivi Timeline Ruler Rust rewrite.
We are rewriting the Pitivi Ruler in Rust using a modern
GtkSnapshotrendering pipeline to improve performance and memory safety. At its current stage the ruler is being constructed as a standalone widget in a personal repository that can be found here: [...]
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This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #256 Beyond 8-Bit
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 26 to July 3.[...]
The latest version of Typesetter updates the built-in Typst compiler to version 0.15, which brings a long-awaited feature: variable font support – no more warnings and faulty font rendering when using your system’s default fonts. This release also adds a popularly requested feature to the editor: manual font size adjustment – use the standard keyboard shortcuts to make the text larger and smaller.
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