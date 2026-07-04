KDE and GNOME Updates: This Week in GNOME, Dolphin, and More

Over the past few weeks, I have been writing the backend for the vocabulary-puzzle generator for Crosswords.

But what entirely dictates a valid word placement whilst being mindful of all edge cases and managing the state of the puzzle upon the exploration of possible solutions?

Finding valid intersections

For each word in the list, the vocab generator searches for every valid location where the word at the current depth could be added (or not added) to the current puzzle. A candidate must satisfy several constraints: [...]