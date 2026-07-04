Fedora: Community News (What's Left of the Community After IBM Takeover), PHP Updates, and a Look at Fedora 45 (F45)

The RPMs of this upcoming new version of PHP 8.6, are available in remi repository for Fedora ≥ 43 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, CentOS, Alma, Rocky...) in a fresh new Software Collection (php86) allowing its installation beside the system version.

As I (still) strongly believe in SCL's potential to provide a simple way to allow installation of various versions simultaneously, and as I think it is useful to offer this feature to allow developers to test their applications, to allow sysadmin to prepare a migration or simply to use this version for some specific application, I decide to create this new SCL.

I also plan to propose this new version as a Fedora 46 change (as F45 should be released a few weeks before PHP 8.6.0).