news
Fedora: Community News (What's Left of the Community After IBM Takeover), PHP Updates, and a Look at Fedora 45 (F45)
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Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Community Update – Week 27
This is a report created by CLE Team, which is a team containing community members working in various Fedora groups for example Infrastructure, Release Engineering, Quality etc. This team is also moving forward some initiatives inside Fedora project.
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Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: 🎲 PHP 8.6 as Software Collection
The RPMs of this upcoming new version of PHP 8.6, are available in remi repository for Fedora ≥ 43 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, CentOS, Alma, Rocky...) in a fresh new Software Collection (php86) allowing its installation beside the system version.
As I (still) strongly believe in SCL's potential to provide a simple way to allow installation of various versions simultaneously, and as I think it is useful to offer this feature to allow developers to test their applications, to allow sysadmin to prepare a migration or simply to use this version for some specific application, I decide to create this new SCL.
I also plan to propose this new version as a Fedora 46 change (as F45 should be released a few weeks before PHP 8.6.0).
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Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: 🛡️ PHP version 8.2.32, 8.3.32, 8.4.23, and 8.5.8
RPMs of PHP version 8.5.8 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora...
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Neowin ☛ Fedora 45 could get Shadow Stack support to prevent ROP attacks
Fedora GNU/Linux 45 could come with Shadow Stack enabled by default. If your hardware supports this, you will get extra protection from ROP attacks.