news
today's howtos
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Kyle Reddoch ☛ A Practical Privacy Tune Up That Is Not Tedious
A practical privacy tune up for home users: review accounts, app permissions, location access, browser settings, data broker exposure, smart devices, and recurring cleanup habits without turning privacy into a full-time job.
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Vikash Patel ☛ How Multi-Tenant SaaS Actually Works
A complete system design of Relay, a multi-tenant AI API gateway. Covers multi-tenant database architecture (silo vs pool vs bridge), API key authentication, provider routing with failover, dual-layer rate limiting, token-based billing, response caching, row-level security, tenant provisioning, and observability. Full Postgres schemas, mermaid diagrams, and Go snippets included.
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APNIC ☛ SSH key exchange failures when managing legacy network devices
The device is fine. Your credentials are fine. What changed is your laptop. Modern operating systems have been quietly removing weak cryptographic algorithms from SSH, and a lot of network gear still in production has never learned the newer ones. This post is about that gap, and how to bridge it without quietly undoing years of security work.
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OSTechNix ☛ Why Case-Only Renames Fail on exFAT (and How to Fix Them)
Renaming File to file works on ext4 but fails on exFAT filesystem. In this guide, we are going to learn why exFAT treats both names as identical, how its Unicode Up-case Table works, and the simplest way to perform case-only renames.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Incus on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you manage servers or build test environments, you already know that spinning up isolated systems fast matters a lot.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install FreeOffice on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Immich on Fedora 44
If you are tired of paying for cloud photo storage or worried about who has access to your private photos, you are not alone.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Install and Use Super Productivity on Linux
Install Super Productivity on GNU/Linux with Flatpak, Snap, AppImage, deb, rpm, Docker, or source, then create your first task and start tracking time.
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Applications
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Barry Kauler ☛ phoneCam Android webcam
I have created a simple application to use an Android phone as a webcam. Snapshot: [...]
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HowTo Geek ☛ I ran the same SSD health check on Linux and Windows—only one gave me the full picture
On Linux, there’s a command-line utility called nvme-cli built specifically for inspecting NVMe drives. It talks to the NVMe protocol directly, which means it can pull diagnostic data that generic S.M.A.R.T. tools either can’t access or don’t expose clearly.
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