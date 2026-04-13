news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 13, 2026,

updated Apr 13, 2026



Quoting: This immutable Linux solved my biggest technical frustrations —

When I first switched to Linux half a lifetime ago, setting up a new desktop was followed by an hour or so of downloading updates. I would open a package manager and watch as programs downloaded one at a time. During this process, I could not download any additional apps, nor was it a good idea to turn off my computer.

My long relationship with Linux has been interrupted by lengthy periods of time when I flirt with other platforms. I am returning to Fedora Silverblue after a couple of years doing all of my work from Samsung DeX, an Android-based desktop that runs on Galaxy devices. This time around, after my fresh install of Silverblue, I barely thought about updates at all. They are as straightforward as on the Android desktop I've left behind.

When I opened the GNOME Software app store, there was a badge notifying me of new updates were available. I could tap the update button and go about browsing the app store for additional apps without any fear of breakage, thanks to changes to the underlying system and how it's been designed.