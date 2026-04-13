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MODOS – small Debian-based operating system
Quoting: MODOS - small Debian-based operating system - LinuxLinks —
MODOS, formerly known as G0ll0’Z SmollOS, is a small Debian-based operating system aimed at people who want a portable Linux desktop on external storage such as a USB drive.
It uses the Cinnamon desktop environment and is designed to make it easy to boot a Debian system without a traditional installation, while also offering a path to a more permanent setup on external media.
This is free and open source software.