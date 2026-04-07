Applications: Top Free/Libre Programs, System Profiling, and DaVinci Resolve

My Linux PC wasn't broken. It just had this habit of taking its time, like it was stopping to tie its shoes on the way to the login screen. Some boots were quick, others dragged long enough to make me wonder if something had gone wrong. So I did what most people do, I rebooted, flipped a few switches I didn't fully understand, and then waited to see if it got better.

Finally, I stopped to look at what was actually happening during boot. Linux isn't slow, it's just not very talkative about where the time goes. Once I pulled back the curtain and saw the process laid out step by step, I understood.