news
Applications: Top Free/Libre Programs, System Profiling, and DaVinci Resolve
-
8 open-source apps that save money and beat their paid alternatives
I like open-source software not only because the apps are free of charge, but they're often better than their proprietary counterparts. Here are the ones that have replaced common proprietary apps for me.
-
I stopped guessing why my Linux PC was slow and used one command to find out
My Linux PC wasn't broken. It just had this habit of taking its time, like it was stopping to tie its shoes on the way to the login screen. Some boots were quick, others dragged long enough to make me wonder if something had gone wrong. So I did what most people do, I rebooted, flipped a few switches I didn't fully understand, and then waited to see if it got better.
Finally, I stopped to look at what was actually happening during boot. Linux isn't slow, it's just not very talkative about where the time goes. Once I pulled back the curtain and saw the process laid out step by step, I understood.
-
DaVinci Resolve just fixed my biggest problem with Linux, and I’ve run out of reasons to keep Windows
It finally happened. Just recently, I talked about how the only reason I still needed to keep Windows on my PC was the fact that DaVinci Resolve did not work on Linux PCs without a discrete AMD or Nvidia GPU. But as it turns out, I was wrong, and now I no longer have a reason to keep Windows around.
Mind you, DaVinci Resolve on Linux isn't without its quirks. But this past weekend, I fully edited a YouTube video on it, and it worked just as well as I'm used to, so I'm finally confident and ready to move away from Windows entirely.