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KDE 4’s Air Theme Making a Comeback, Oxygen Gets Major Revamp for Plasma 6.7

KDE officially removed the Air desktop theme with the release of the Plasma 6 desktop environment series in early 2024, but thanks to Filip Fila, Nuno Pinheiro, and Marco Martin, it is making a major comeback with widget transparency with a blur effect behind windows, which improves contrast and legibility.

PeaZip 11.0 Archive Manager Speeds Up File Browsing and Enhances Bookmarks

Coming two months after PeaZip 10.9, the PeaZip 11.0 release introduces a faster file browser by enabling virtual mode by default over 16K items for the GTK2 version, support for dropping items to the Breadcrumb bar and to the Tab bar, and improved zoom and fractional scaling.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 5th, 2026

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Internet Society

Community Snapshot—March

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

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Distributions and Operating Systems: A "next generation of Linux distros" and CachyOS Considered

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 07, 2026

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Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Krita 5.3.1 Released!
Today we're releasing Krita 5.3.1 and 6.0.1
KDE: Wayland, Falkon Connect, digiKam Splashscreen, and Updates on Oxygen and Air
KDE development updates
Ubuntu MATE’s founder is stepping back after 12 years and LinuxConfig covers APT in Ubuntu
Ubuntu picks
Wine 11.6 Released
important release milestone
 
IBM's Reckless Promotion of Slop, Flatpak "Won"
Red Hat stuff
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, GNU/Linux Phones
hardware and gadgets
Valnet's Coverage of Proxmox Hacking
5 recent articles about Proxmox
Tackling Bloat in Ubuntu and Why Next Ubuntu LTS Has Weaknesses
two new articles from Valnet
Games: Steam Deck, SteamOS, and Dumping Windows for GNU/Linux
all from Valnet today
Distributions and Operating Systems: A "next generation of Linux distros" and CachyOS Considered
Some OS picks from Valnet
Applications: Top Free/Libre Programs, System Profiling, and DaVinci Resolve
software leftovers
today's howtos
mostly from Valnet
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
elementary OS: Faster, More Helpful, and More Yours
The latest version of AppCenter comes with some more improvements to the updates view including now showing all ongoing app installations
The Secure Boot certificates on your PC expire in June, and Windows 10 machines will never get the fix
More like insecure boot!
I tried Peppermint Linux: How this bare-bones distro lets you build your ideal OS
Peppermint Linux was once a minimalist distribution for out-of-date hardware
Ventoy celebrates its 6th birthday by fixing a nasty immutable Linux bug
If you're a distro-hopping addict like I am
This distro nobody talks about is more popular than Ubuntu and Fedora—here's 3 reasons why
Most people shortlisting distros completely skip over MX Linux
Firefox’s free VPN rollout finally reached me – is it any good?
Firefox recently added a free built-in VPN to its desktop browser
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
I tested Fedora Miracle: Why Linux needs a 'broken' flag for orphaned spins
There are a figurative metric ton of Linux distributions available
Industrial Revolution and Its Mental Effect [original]
Modern society is not good for the human mind
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
Android 17's Contact Picker is the privacy upgrade we needed years ago
antiX 26 is the Linux distro that makes a 2009 laptop feel faster than a modern Chromebook
Linux distro explicitly built for older computers
5 hard truths about switching to Linux that Windows users need to hear
There’s a version of the Linux story where everything clicks—and you wonder how you ever used Windows
The 7 stages of becoming a real Linux user
Linux has a weird way of pulling you deeper
South Africa: Windows Now Measured at 9%, an All-Time Low [original]
Relatively speaking, Windows isn't used much to access Web sites there
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS makes it even easier to enable 10 years of security updates
Canonical is adding Ubuntu Pro enrollment to the Welcome tool in the upcoming 26.04 LTS release
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Linux 6.6.133
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.133 kernel
Audiocasts, PostgreSQL, Ventoy and More
today's leftovers (slow news)
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: FunOS, OpenBSD, and IBM Stuff
8 misc. links
Valnet on Moving to GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop, Making It Work Better
a couple of new articles
Devices and Hackable Hardware With Linux
some hardware projects/news
Free, Libre, Software for the Web: Feeding, QUIC, and ontent Management Systems (CMSs)
4 more stories
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Games: Steam Games, SteamOS, RPCS3, and Old DOS Games
gaming picks
today's howtos
many howtos
Linux 7.0-rc7
No big surprises this week
KDE 4’s Air Theme Making a Comeback, Oxygen Gets Major Revamp for Plasma 6.7
The Oxygen and Air themes from the KDE 4 desktop environment are making a major comeback with the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.7 release.
PeaZip 11.0 Archive Manager Speeds Up File Browsing and Enhances Bookmarks
PeaZip 11.0 open-source archive manager is now available for download with faster archive browsing, enhanced bookmarks, internal drag and drop, and other changes. Here’s what’s new!
Android Leftovers
Can An Android Tablet Replace Your Laptop?
Almost 7 Years of COVID [original]
A community's maturity is a sign of strength and endurance
Let’s put an end to the speculation
At the time, nobody could imagine that the companies that had supported OpenOffice.org until then would create a project to kill LibreOffice
Why I don't use Linux on my desktop PC
Linux is a great operating system
Linux desktop environments are dying, and KDE and GNOME killed them
Although the number of Linux Desktops has fluctuated over time
I switched my Linux terminal to Zsh and it’s the biggest productivity boost I’ve had in years
My Linux terminal is one of the most important tools for my daily workflows
I switched from GNOME to KDE Plasma 6 and I'm not going back to Ubuntu defaults
When I installed and booted into Ubuntu GNOME
Bluefish 2.4.1 Released with Side-by-Side View & Improved Dark Mode
Bluefish, the free open-source code editor for programmers and web developers, release new 2.4.1 version few days ago
Best Free and Open Source Software
To provide an insight into the quality of software that’s available, we’ve compiled a list of the best free and open source Hyprland tools for screen capturing
Review: Origami Linux 2026.03
I went into my trial with Origami being not only aware that I wouldn't appreciate aspects of the distribution
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 5th, 2026
The 286th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending April 5th, 2026.
Party in 2 Months' Time [original]
An upcoming community party
Windows Down at 60%, GNU/Linux Gained 0.3% This Month Based on statCounter [original]
That might help explain recent moves by Microsoft
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux news leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Ratelimits, Wander Console 0.4.0, and Mozilla
WWW related news
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Reverse-Engineering, and More
hardware picks
Linux Kernel 6.18 and Preview of 7.0
kernel picks
Games: Godot Threat From Microsofters, Microsoft Thurrott Tries Steam on GNU/Linux, and "Civilization VI Linux Testing Shows Proton's Superiority"
gaming news
Watchtower Discontinued and Switching from sudo to doas
2 applications-related articles
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Linux smashes past 5% on the Steam Survey for the first time
After rubbing away the sleep from my eyes in disbelief
Android Leftovers
Android Auto’s next feature wants to turn your car into an office
4 reasons I use screen instead of tmux on Linux
Every Linux PC I've used in the last 15 years has come with screen pre-installed
I switched to Hyprland and now I get why Linux users are obsessed with it
I installed it because I got curious. And curiosity, in Linux
The best thing about modern Linux isn't the desktop, it's how easy it is to roll back your mistakes
When I made the move from Windows to Linux, I wasn't quite sure what to expect
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Kdenlive 26.04 RC ready for testing
The Kdenlive 26.04 Release Candidate is ready for testing
OpenShot 3.5 Open-Source Video Editor Released with New Default Timeline
OpenShot 3.5 has been released today as yet another stable update to this powerful open-source, free, and cross-platform video editing software written in Qt for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
EndeavourOS Titan Released with Linux Kernel 6.19 and KDE Plasma 6.6
The EndeavourOS team announced today the release and general availability of EndeavourOS Titan as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
GNOME 50 “Tokyo” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 50 (codename Tokyo) as the latest stable version of this widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions, a major release that introduces exciting new features.
Age verification on Systemd and Flatpak
Flatpak is discussing the technicals around how to implement age verification
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles