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Distributions and Operating Systems: A "next generation of Linux distros" and CachyOS Considered
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XDA ☛ I’m excited for the next generation of Linux distros, and for one big reason
Linux has always been an alternative to mainstream operating systems. As Windows and macOS became more rigid and closed over time, a gap emerged. Users wanted an OS that didn't inflict extensive tracking, telemetry, and bloatware, and Linux gained traction due to this problem. However, gaming has been a Windows-only thing for the last two decades, and it was one of the extremely weak points for Linux. You could switch to it and even use open-source tools for every other task, but gaming didn't feel the way it performed on Windows.
However, with the recent surge of gaming-focused Linux distributions like Bazzite, SteamOS, and kernel-level improvements, the future looks promising. It makes me excited about the next set of Linux distributions that heavily incline towards offering the best possible gaming experience.
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XDA ☛ CachyOS has a one-click Windows VM button, and dual-booting feels completely outdated
For years, dual-booting felt like the grown-up answer for anyone who wanted Linux without fully giving up Windows. You got native performance, direct hardware access, and the comfort of knowing your fallback OS was sitting right there, waiting for you at startup. That made sense when Linux still had wider compatibility gaps and when setting up a virtual machine felt like a side quest rather than a practical solution. But the moment an operating system starts treating a Windows VM as an everyday tool rather than an enthusiast project, that old logic starts to wobble.