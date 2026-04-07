Distributions and Operating Systems: A "next generation of Linux distros" and CachyOS Considered

Linux has always been an alternative to mainstream operating systems. As Windows and macOS became more rigid and closed over time, a gap emerged. Users wanted an OS that didn't inflict extensive tracking, telemetry, and bloatware, and Linux gained traction due to this problem. However, gaming has been a Windows-only thing for the last two decades, and it was one of the extremely weak points for Linux. You could switch to it and even use open-source tools for every other task, but gaming didn't feel the way it performed on Windows.

However, with the recent surge of gaming-focused Linux distributions like Bazzite, SteamOS, and kernel-level improvements, the future looks promising. It makes me excited about the next set of Linux distributions that heavily incline towards offering the best possible gaming experience.