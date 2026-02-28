news
Games: OrangePi Neo, Gambonanza, and More
The OrangePi Neo gaming handheld with Manjaro Linux is now "on ice" due to component prices | GamingOnLinux
The latest update for the OrangePi Neo handheld with Manjaro Linux is not a positive one, with the whole thing now unfortunately "on ice". In other words, the planned release has been paused.
Running With Scissors announced horror first person shooter Flesh - Wire | GamingOnLinux
Diving into the roots of the POSTAL series, Running With Scissors recently revealed the new horror first person shooter Flesh & Wire. Hopefully it will go down better than the farce that was POSTAL: Bullet Paradise.
Gambonanza is the best Balatro-like version of chess yet and you have to try the demo | GamingOnLinux
If you love strategy games and roguelikes, Gambonanza fuses together the worlds of Balatro and chess like no other and it won me over completely. This is easily one of the best demos I've played during Steam Next Fest, and it has full Linux support too.
The "video game preservation service" Myrient is shutting down in March | GamingOnLinux
Myrient is a popular "video game preservation service" that has over 390 terabytes of classics but it's about to go offline forever. This will no doubt be a big loss for many people looking to find classics that aren't available elsewhere, or have to resort to websites that force you through many hoops to get them.
Heroic Games Launcher v2.20.1 brings more essential bug fixes | GamingOnLinux
Heroic Games Launcher continues to bring improvements to run games from Epic, GOG, Amazon and more on Linux / SteamOS systems with v2.20.1 out now. Part of their previously announced plans to bring updates out more quickly, as you get a better overall experience.
Smash everything apart together as Teardown goes multiplayer on March 12 | GamingOnLinux
The physics-based voxel destruction game Teardown is set for a huge free upgrade on March 12th, when the multiplayer update arrives.
Frostrail gets a new trailer to showcase its freezing train-survival gameplay | GamingOnLinux
Frostrail is another exciting game to keep an eye on, an open-world survival game where you and friends travel through a frozen world on a train. Snowpiercer is that you?
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction arrives April 28 | GamingOnLinux
Another good one for fans of retro-styled beat 'em ups, as He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction is releasing April 28th. Coming from Bitmap Bureau and Limited Run Games who were also responsible for the well received Terminator 2D: NO FATE.