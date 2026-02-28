news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 28, 2026



Quoting: Linux-based Orange Pi Neo gaming handheld delayed due to rising RAM and storage costs —

It appears that the development of the Orange Pi Neo gaming handheld has been put on hold, with its developer citing RAM and storage pricing fluctuations to be the main reason behind this predicament. The ongoing component shortages have clearly claimed many victims, with the Neo handheld being the latest.

However, the project has not been shelved and is still very much alive - the only thing that is now uncertain is the launch window. That said, considering the lack of any positive updates surrounding the supply chain issues plaguing consumer tech companies, the future appears to be quite grim for small-timers like Orange Pi.