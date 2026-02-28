news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
Red Hat ☛ GDAL 3.4 package: Full-featured GIS functionality on RHEL
When deploying Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9 systems for geospatial workloads, administrators quickly discover that the Geospatial Data Abstraction Library (GDAL) package in AppStream provides only minimal functionality. Attempts to perform common operations, such as converting Shapefile to GeoJSON with ogr2ogr, inspecting GeoTIFF metadata with gdalinfo, or importing spatial data into PostGIS, fail with driver errors. This GDAL package provided by RHEL ships only the bare minimum: Virtual Raster (VRT) and In Memory Raster (MEM) format drivers.
-
Red Hat ☛ Red Hat OpenShift Service on proprietary trap AWS with hosted control planes enables configuration of cluster monitoring operator for additional observability
Red Hat OpenShift Service on proprietary trap AWS with hosted control planes is a fully managed application platform for building, deploying, and scaling applications. OpenShift Service on proprietary trap AWS now enables administrators of clusters with hosted control planes to configure the platform monitoring stack with the cluster monitoring operator so you can take full advantage of the monitoring and alerting capabilities provided by Red Bait OpenShift.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Community Update – Week 9, 2026
This is a report created by CLE Team, which is a team containing community members working in various Fedora groups for example Infrastructure, Release Engineering, Quality etc. This team is also moving forward some initiatives inside Fedora project.
-
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: 🎲 PHP version 8.4.19RC1 and 8.5.4RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in the testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for parallel installation, the perfect solution for such tests, and as base packages.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ More than meets the eye: Behind the scenes of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 (Part 6)
-
Red Hat Official ☛ From operations to outcomes: The business value of automation
In dynamic and distributed IT environments, measuring automation success purely by task-level time savings fails to capture the true scope of its impact.
-
HPC Wire ☛ CIQ Launches RLC Pro Enterprise Linux Subscription for Production AI and HPC Environments
Rocky Linux is one of the most widely deployed enterprise Linux distributions worldwide, with Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux (EPEL) telemetry showing more than 2.75 million actively deployed instances globally. As adoption has accelerated, so has enterprise demand for commercially backed support, long-term lifecycle guarantees and validated compliance capabilities. RLC Pro directly addresses that market need.