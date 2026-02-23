news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 23, 2026



Quoting: This opinionated desktop setup finally cured my distro-hopping problem —

Distro-hopping is not uncommon in the Linux ecosystem, especially among people at the beginning of their Linux journeys. I've had my fair share of it, where I was always expecting the next setup to click. In reality, the problem is not the distros, but the constant decision-making. There is real confusion about which terminal, runtime manager, font, or theme to choose. In the end, I start from scratch and hurt my productivity.

This changed when I used Omakub on a fresh Ubuntu 24.04 LTS install. It solves the hopping problem in a way different from Distrobox, which allows me to run different distros at once. Omakub gave me a fully configured developer workstation with a single command. Rather than endless tinkering, it allowed me to focus on real work.