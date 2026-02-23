I install these 7 CLI tools on every Linux system

news

Most people treat a fresh Linux installation as a clean slate. Usually you install a browser, set your terminal font, run an update, and get on with real work. Over the years, though, I have noticed that my environment only feels usable when a handful of command line tools are present. These tools dramatically reduce friction and make daily tasks more efficient and reliable.

This is not a list of flashy utilities that you install once and forget three days later. These are the tools that remain on every system I use for more than ten minutes. They help me navigate the filesystem, monitor system performance, remove files safely, or download large data without the usual headaches.