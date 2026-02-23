news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 23, 2026



Quoting: I finally fixed my Linux laptop’s constant fan noise — it wasn’t the hardware —

For a few months now, whenever I launch my browser, my laptop gets so loud you'd think it's compiling the Linux kernel. The fan was constantly speeding up after booting, but CPU usage still hovered between 8 and 12%. I recorded temperatures reaching 65°C, which is hot but not dangerously high. I tried cleaning the vents, and I also replaced the thermal paste.

But things were not adding up. It felt more like the system was overreacting than overheating. It took a lot of prying into Ubuntu's power management stack for me to realize I wasn't facing a cooling problem. This was a coordination problem, and I needed to fix it to control my laptop fan.