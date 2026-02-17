news
today's howtos
-
Linuxize ☛ SCP Cheatsheet
Quick reference for secure file transfer with scp over SSH
-
Dan Langille ☛ Show us your refcompressratio
Following from a recent toot, I’ve decide to expose some very personal data.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Find Most Used Disk Space Directories and Files in Linux
In this article, you will learn how to find the largest files and directories consuming disk space in Linux using the du, find, and ncdu commands with examples.
-
How to Install Gemini CLI on FunOS
Gemini CLI is a powerful Hey Hi (AI) assistant that runs directly inside your Terminal. With Gemini CLI, you can generate code, explain scripts, debug errors, summarize files, and automate development tasks without leaving the command line. Since FunOS is based on Ubuntu, installing Gemini CLI on FunOS is straightforward.
-
Hackaday ☛ A Basic Guide To Shielding
The video focuses on three common types of shielding—absorber sheets, shielding tapes, and shielding cabinets. A wide variety of electronic devices use one or more of these types of shielding. [GreatScott] shows off their basic effectiveness by putting various types of shielding in between a noise source and a near-field probe hooked up to a receiver. Just placing a bit of conductive material in between the two can cut down on noise significantly. Then, a software defined radio (SDR) was busted out for some more serious analysis. [GreatScott] shows how Faraday cages (or simple shielding cabinets] can be used to crush down spurious RF outputs to almost nothing, and how his noisy buck-boost designs can be quieted down with the use of the right absorber sheets that deal well with the problematic frequencies in question. The ultimate upshot of the tests is that higher frequencies respond best to conductive shielding that is well enclosed, while lower frequency noise benefits from more absorptive shielding materials with the right permeability for the job.
-
Tommy Palmer ☛ A hot take about Tailwind
I’ve used Tailwind on more than a few projects, and I tend to go back and forward on my opinion of it. Unlike most people who use it though, I actually like writing plain old regular CSS. But calling CSS plain, old, or regular, is unfair. Compared to what I first learnt in 2006 CSS can do so much more. Despite advances in CSS, Tailwind has grown in popularity enough that it’s now shipped with frameworks like Phoenix, Laravel, and Tanstack.
-
Raymond Camden ☛ Three Plug-N-Play CSS Libraries
As an example of what I would not consider to be "plug-n-play", is the excellent Shoelace library, which requires you to use web components to make use of the library. I really like Shoelace, but the options I'm sharing below are even simpler to use.