news
Security Leftovers
-
Security Week ☛ CISA Navigates DHS Shutdown With Reduced Staff
CISA is currently operating at roughly 38% capacity (888 out of 2,341 staff) due to the DHS shutdown that began February 14, 2026.
-
PostgreSQL ☛ Out-of-cycle release scheduled for February 26, 2026
The PostgreSQL Global Development Group is planning for an out-of-cycle release on February 26, 2026 due to regressions introduced in the February 12, 2026 update release, which included releases 18.2, 17.8, 16.12, 15.16, and 14.21. This release will provide fixes for all supported versions (18.3, 17.9, 16.13, 15.17, 14.22).
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (chromium, pdns-recursor, python-django, and wireshark), Fedora (gnutls, linux-sgx, mingw-expat, nginx, nginx-mod-brotli, nginx-mod-fancyindex, nginx-mod-headers-more, nginx-mod-modsecurity, nginx-mod-naxsi, nginx-mod-vts, p11-kit, python-aiohttp, vim, and xen), Red Hat (kernel, kernel-rt, python-s3transfer, python-urllib3, and resource-agents), SUSE (aaa_base, abseil-cpp, build-20260202, cargo-auditable, cargo-c, chromedriver, cockpit, cockpit-packages, cockpit-subscriptions, curl, elemental-toolkit, elemental-operator, gnome-remote-desktop, go1.24, go1.25, gpg2, haproxy, himmelblau, htmldoc, ImageMagick, iperf, java-1_8_0-openjdk, kernel, krb5, kubevirt, libowncloudsync-devel, libpng16-16, libsodium, libsoup, libsoup2, micropython, net-snmp, opencryptoki, openjfx, openssl1, ovmf, postgresql14, postgresql15, postgresql16, protobuf, python-aiohttp, python-brotli, python-maturin, python-pip, python-urllib3, python310, python311, python-rpm-macros, python311-cryptography, python314, screen, systemd, u-boot, util-linux, and vim), and Ubuntu (dotnet8, dotnet10, expat, freerdp2, freerdp3, and python-aiohttp).
-
Security Week ☛ Google Patches First Actively Exploited Chrome Zero-Day of 2026
A Chrome 145 update fixes CVE-2026-2441, a vulnerability that can likely be exploited for arbitrary code execution.
-
Windows TCO
-
2026 64-Bits Malware Trend, (Mon, Feb 16th)
Yes, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft backdoored Windows can smoothly execute 32-bits code on 64-bits computers.
-