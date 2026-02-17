news
Applications: 3 New Releases of Istio and a Look at NoteDiscovery
Istio 1.29.0 Change Notes
Promoted the
cni.ambient.dnsCapturevalue to default to
true. This enables DNS proxying for workloads in ambient mesh by default, improving security and performance while enabling a number of features. This can be disabled explicitly or with
compatibilityVersion=1.24.
Announcing Istio 1.29.0
We are pleased to announce the release of Istio 1.29. Thank you to all our contributors, testers, users and enthusiasts for helping us get the 1.29.0 release published! We would like to thank the Release Managers for this release, Francisco Herrera from Red Hat, Darrin Cecil from Microsoft, and Petr McAllister from Solo.io.
Announcing Istio 1.27.7
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.27.6 and 1.27.7.
Announcing Istio 1.28.4
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.28.3 and 1.28.4.
Linux Handbook ☛ NoteDiscovery: A Self-Hosted Notes Hub to Build Your Private Knowledge Base
In an era where note-taking apps lock you into subscriptions and cloud ecosystems, NoteDiscovery offers a refreshing alternative, complete control over your data, zero cost, and a beautiful interface.