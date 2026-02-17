Most of the time, when I'm actually doing it, I love my job. There's a reason that computer programming (or "software engineering" if you're highfalutin) attracts so many people, and it's not just the unsustainably high salaries at overvalued tech companies or the promise of free gogurt in a corporate cafeteria. I want to take this post to try and make a case for what makes it so great.

The first aspect I wanted to discuss, which I think is pretty well covered, is that programming is fundamentally a creative act. Even in the worst slop-house where you're writing boring Java or Go code that converts one form of ProtoBuf to another, you are making the decisions on how to do that, you are structuring the code, and you get to enjoy the satisfaction of building something yourself. Creating and building something is one of the most essential human joys there is, and is essential to human satisfaction1. Most of the time, there's more than one way to do it, and even for the simplest program, the design space is enormous enough that no two people will come up with the same approach. Exploring this space and deciding how to tackle a problem is beautiful.