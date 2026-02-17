Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

In the Tor Project system Administrator's team (colloquially known as TPA), we've recently changed how we take decisions, which means you'll get clearer communications from us about upcoming changes or targeted questions about a proposal.

Note that this change only affects the TPA team. At Tor, each team has its own way of coordinating and making decisions, and so far this process is only used inside TPA. We encourage other teams inside and outside Tor to evaluate this process to see if it can improve your processes and documentation.